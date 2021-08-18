Dust plume from Africa heading to Florida. For hurricane season, here's what it means

The plume could arrive in the Sunshine State by Monday

Saharan dust forecast for Wednesday. The dust could arrive starting Monday and become more prolific for Florida by the middle of the week. Click Orlando

Grace and Henri continue to churn in the Caribbean and Atlantic, respectively, in the tropics. An outpouring of Saharan dust late in the season, however, might assist moderate tropical storms in the near run.

As a result of a strong region of high pressure, the dust will travel towards the Caribbean and southwest Atlantic, keeping it away from Florida. This dust plume might be the most important of the season for Florida and the southwest Atlantic, according to the National Weather Service.

When the dust comes early next week, you may see more colorful sunrises and sunsets. The worst dust storm is expected to hit late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Even if the dust floats hundreds of feet in the air, its arrival may also result in poor air quality for those with very sensitive respiratory systems and worsened allergies.

Tropical steering

A lack of rain and storms due to the dust will keep temperatures high next week.

June and July are often when the dust is most prevalent, which is why the tropics are generally calm during those months.

It's possible that a building storm from Africa will avoid the dry and dusty air at first.

The dust, on the other hand, might make it more difficult for any trans-Atlantic networks to strengthen as they approach the U.S.

Storms have a higher-than-normal probability of impacting the U.S. with the above scenario, thus the steering currents bringing dust to Florida will have to be constantly observed There are long-range signs that higher-than-normal pressure may build in the northeast U.S. and southern Canada, which could push tropical systems uncomfortably near to the U.S. mainland.

