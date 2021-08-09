Fauci said certain groups may need COVID-19 booster shots.

To protect themselves against COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci noted that it's likely that the elderly and those with weakened immune systems would need booster doses.

A third dosage may be needed, according to White House senior medical adviser Dr. Robert Gibbs.

He told NBC News' "Meet the Press" that there was no question the level of security would diminish with time.

Data from Pfizer indicates that the vaccine's efficacy has plateaued in the months following vaccination. "If you look at the Pfizer data — Pfizer shows it dropped down from the 90s to about 84 after a few months," Fauci explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42aXAk_0bLkRq5s00
Folks anticipate - and I believe they are justified in assuming this - that sooner or later there will be an attenuation to the point where older people will need a boost before others.

“As soon as the data gets to us,” Fauci added, the booster injections will begin to be given to susceptible populations.

Every week, we keep tabs on the situation. "We'll get vaccinations for those folks as soon as it appears like it's going to fall below a critical level," Fauci added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rtho6_0bLkRq5s00
The FDA is expected to approve booster shots for COVID-19 for those with compromised immune systems.New York Post

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been preparing to approve immune system boosters in the next week or two, according to reports.

According to Dr. Fauci, a final decision on full approval of Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines, currently available in the US under the emergency-use authorization, is also on the agency's agenda.

“I hope that it will be within the next few weeks. I hope it’s within the month of August,” Fauci said.

