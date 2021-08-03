Over COVID concerns, the USA renews its policy of allowing the removal of illegal immigrants.

The CDC renewed a policy allowing the expulsion of immigrants due to COVID-19. New York Post

It was predicted that the number of unaccompanied minors arrested at the US-Mexico border in July would have hit an all-time high. The CDC stated Monday that it has reaffirmed a policy enabling the expulsion of illegal immigrants due to worries about the spread of COVID-19.

Officials said that Title 42 will stay in force until the CDC Director concludes that the threat of COVID-19 being introduced into the United States by covered noncitizens has passed.

It was also announced that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will process unaccompanied minors and some families in line with the directive.

Lawmakers from both parties have blamed the Biden administration for creating a surge of immigrants at the border. New York Post

"Title 42 is not an immigration authority, but a public health authority and its ongoing use is required by the CDC and controlled by the CDC's examination of public health issues," the DHS said. "Under Title 42, DHS continues to expulse the bulk of single adults and, to the degree feasible, families encountered at the Southwest Border."

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other activist organizations filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration over the use of Title 42 on Monday, breaking off settlement discussions that had been ongoing.

Lawyer Lee Gelernt of the ACLU remarked that seven months of waiting for the Biden administration to terminate Title 42 was "more than enough."

Neela Chakravartula, managing attorney for the Center for Gender & Refugee Studies, said, "We are profoundly unhappy that the Biden administration has abandoned its promise of fair and compassionate treatment for families seeking protection, leaving us no choice but to start litigation."

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) took up moreover 19,000 unaccompanied minors in July, according to preliminary government statistics released in a court filing in the case. The previous high was 18,877 unaccompanied children picked up in March. According to the projection, the amount would be up by about 25 percent above the June figure of 15,253.

According to David Shahoulian, DHS assistant secretary for border and immigration strategy, approximately 80,000 individuals were encountered in family groups, up from 55,805 in June.

The DHS said it would process illegal immigrants in accordance with the order. New York Post

In July, officials intercepted almost 210,000 illegal immigrants at the border, up from 188,829 in June and the most in over 20 years.

Immigration measures implemented by the Biden administration have been criticized by lawmakers from both parties for a surge of illegal immigrants attempting to breach the border. DHS said last week that it will resume fast-track deportation flights for families to Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras in an attempt to stop the flood.

It's "wrong" to try to enter the United States between ports of entry or to avoid inspection at ports of entry, the DHS stated in a statement. People who seek to do these crimes run the risk of long-term immigration repercussions.

