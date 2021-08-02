Businesses in the L.A. area race to adapt to a highly contagious delta variety, changing health rules in the process

Government authorities, state and municipal officials have issued a cascade of mask and vaccination recommendations that have caused a cascade of economic disruption in the Southland.

According to the latest public health statistics, COVID-19 cases are on the rise, fuelled by the highly infectious delta variant, which accounts for more than 80 percent of specimens sequenced in the state.

COVID-19 instances and hospitalizations are down from last autumn and winter's spike, but officials are worried about the fast increase in both.

Some eateries in the Los Angeles region have closed their doors to protect their customers and employees — some voluntarily, and others after receiving reports of new coronavirus illnesses — in the past few weeks.

West Hollywood's Bottega Louie was one of the eateries that closed as a result of the recent increase. According to their Instagram page, The Village Idiot in Fairfax was briefly shuttered because a fully vaccinated employee tested positive for the virus.

According to Los Angeles municipal officials, places like New York, San Francisco, and Pasadena already mandate public workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of last week, the daily average case rate for Los Angeles County was 15.7 per 100,000 persons, up from 12.9 the week before. This week's instances, however, grew at a slower rate than the week before, when they were up over 80% compared to the previous week's.

In a statement released over the weekend, Barbara Ferrer, the county's public health director, stated, "The terrible fact is that nearly every single person hospitalized and dying with COVID-19 is not vaccinated."

As of Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 3,318 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths due to coronavirus.

However, hospitalizations have not grown as fast as new COVID-19 cases, according to the county's public health agency.

When persons who have been vaccinated get a new infection, they are less likely to be critically ill than those who have not been vaccinated.

Ferrer said the vaccinations' effectiveness in avoiding hospitalization and mortality is overwhelmingly supported by the evidence. "However, in order to stop transmission completely, we must increase vaccination rates, especially among our younger citizens."

For the county's incidences and hospitalizations to decrease, she said, "more citizens, especially younger people, need to be vaccinated at greater levels."

Vaccines aren't safe, and COVID only causes minor sickness, as many teenagers and young people have heard or read. Ferrer said that neither of these statements was true. COVID-19 has caused the death of almost 25,000 people in Los Angeles County, making it the top cause of death.

