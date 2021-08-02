Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green State University has expelled three students for a hazing death.

Bowling Green State University in Ohio has punished 21 students in connection with an alleged hazing incident in March 2021.CNN

As a result of the death of a sophomore who was involved in a fraternity hazing in March, Bowling Green State University in Ohio has permanently expelled three individuals and suspended 17 others.

The bans vary from three to eight years, according to the institution. The pupils who were disciplined were not identified in the announcement.

Stone Foltz, 20, was discovered unconscious in his residence on March 4 and died as a result. Prosecutors who are working on a criminal case in connection with Foltz's death said a coroner determined his death an accident caused by a lethal degree of alcohol consumption.

Assistant chief of staff and university spokesperson Alex Solis said BGSU was dedicated from the outset of the inquiry into the circumstances that led to student Stone Foltz's untimely death to an impartial process that would be fair, thorough, and accountable. "This procedure was completed by the University today. Students accused of hazing, harming and endangering others, and providing alcohol were all found guilty of all 83 breaches of BGSU's Code of Student Conduct."

As part of its anti-hazing efforts, the institution has recently issued a report from a school working group.

His family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity, its Delta Beta Chapter in Bowling Green, Ohio, and others in May. Eight persons were accused in late April in connection with Foltz's murder.

Concerning the disciplinary action taken by the institution, CNN has reached out to Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity.

He had a blood-alcohol level of 0.35, more than four times the legal limit, according to an autopsy.

Foltz's death prompted the university to permanently expel the fraternity for hazing offenses.

In the wake of Foltz's death, the worldwide fraternity claimed it had a zero-tolerance stance regarding unlawful conduct, including hazing, and placed BGSU's chapter on temporary suspension.

All current BGSU student members were expelled in April, and the worldwide fraternity expressed its sympathy to the Foltz family.

