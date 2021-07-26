Coronavirus: Fauci thinks the US is heading in the wrong path

COVID-19 infections are increasing in the United States because of unvaccinated Americans and the deadly delta form, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. As the nation's top infectious disease specialist told CNN's "State of the Union" program, "we're moving in the wrong way"

He claimed the government's top public health authorities are "actively considering" suggesting that the vaccinated wear masks.

People with weakened immune systems who have been vaccinated may potentially benefit from booster injections, according to Fauci's advice.

Pandemic-related homeschooling booms in the U.S.

As schools resume in-person lessons, some parents in the U.S. say they plan to continue homeschooling their children. Her 7-year-forced old's homeschooling was a "silver lining" amid the epidemic.

Some of the families who talked with The Associated Press had children with specific educational needs. Others are looking for a faith-based curriculum or believe their local schools are in need of improvement. As a result, they considered homeschooling to be helpful for their kids.

US Census Bureau confirms the rise in birth rates. In September 2020, 11 percent of households would be homeschooling their children, up from 5.4 percent six months earlier, according to the report.

Latest US, world numbers

According to Johns Hopkins University, there were more than 34.43 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday. In the U.S., 610,850 people have died.

Worldwide, there have been more than 193,8 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4,15 million deaths. Worldwide, more than 3.83 billion doses of vaccines have been delivered.

This virus usually produces mild to moderate symptoms in most persons. If you're a senior citizen or have a pre-existing health condition, it can lead to pneumonia or even death for some.

As COVID-19 cases soar, Spaniards continue to put their trust in the vaccination

Spain has an essential asset as it seeks to wipe out a surge of illnesses that are flooding its hospitals with younger COVID-19 patients. That's a lot of public faith in COVID-19 vaccinations. Spain was at first like its other EU countries. As compared to Britain and the United States, the country took a little longer to give vaccinations.

Once vaccination supply began to match demand, Spain swiftly gained ground. More than 24 million Spaniards have been properly immunized against hepatitis A. This is 53 percent of the adult population.

Like other countries, Spain has extremely few vaccination skeptics. In one survey, over 90 percent of respondents under the age of 35 indicated they wished to be vaccinated.

Summer tourism prospects in Europe are clouded by rules and regulations

Another brutal summer for Europe's damaged tourist sector has been brought on by chaos and misunderstanding about travel regulations and virus-control measures. Countries with a high number of COVID-19 variations are struggling to keep up with the demand.

This year's peak season will be marred by a patchwork of efforts and last-minute decisions. A new COVID-19 permit is required to enter cultural and tourism attractions in France.

People will now require a similar permit to enter museums and movie theaters and to dine in restaurants and cafés, Italy announced Thursday.

