Best Places to Visit in Nevada before the end of August

The state of Nevada is nestled between California and Utah, it is nicknamed the sagebrush state and also the silver state. Nevada is a state that has a lot to offer.

This is an insight into the best places to visit in Nevada.

The black rock desert:

Located in the far northern east corner of the state, is the black rock desert, for at least one week in a year, this conservation center becomes one of the busiest and wildest spaces in Nevada. Which is because the black rock desert hosts the burning man, a famed music and arts festival.

After the festivities, the temporary city that is created to host more than 60,000 people is burnt and dismantled, leaving nothing but the dry earth behind. If you have the opportunity to be in town for the burning man event, the desert boasts of spectacular vistas, you are able to see more than a dozen different mountain ranges that border across the region.

Great Basin National Park:

Boasting as one of Nevada’s most scenic destinations, and a great spot for those who are lovers of the outdoors, is the Great Basin National Park. Located in the eastern part of the state close to the border, alongside Utah. The Lehman caves located in the park are one of the best attractions. There are tours that will take you through other sections of the park like the gothic palace located therein and the lodge room.

The park is also famed for having a good trail for hiking along the Bristlecone pine trail, where you can see the pines. The trees are regarded as the oldest organisms on the earth. It is even possible to spot the glacier at the base of the towering wheeler park.

Red Rock Canyon:

Located towards west LA is the Red Rock Canyon, a breathtaking natural attraction of red rocks set in an interesting formation. The visitor center located at the site is a great place to start and the guides you’ll find there can lead you to the best spots for spectacular views and also offer you advice relating to the weather or blocked parts.

You can also take a 30 minutes drive through the scenic red rock canyon, there are multiple opportunities to take pictures, you could go rock climbing if you are fit and healthy enough. Most of the rock climbing events happen outside summer, when it’s not too hot for activities that’ll make you sweat.

Lake Tahoe:

Lake Tahoe is a huge body of water situated between the state line of California and Nevada. Visitors who wish to check out the popularly known view of Lake Tahoe, should always head right to the border where the cities of both state line and South Lake Tahoe blend together.

Visiting Lake Tahoe will allow you a view of the largest alpine lake in America, it’ll also give you ample opportunities to take pictures and make memories. There are boats on the lake that’ll right onto the lake, which will offer you views of the magnificent mountains surrounding the lake.

Carson City:

Located right along the banks of Lake Tahoe, is Carson City, also known as the capital of Nevada. Alongside being surrounded by Lake Tahoe, the city is also surrounded by the Carson river and the Sierra Nevada mountains which all makes it a picturesque location. As the capital of the state, it boasts of a couple historic attractions such as the popular brewery arts center and the Nevada state capitol complex, among a host of other things.

There are a number of attractions in Nevada but these are just a few to get you started on your visit.

