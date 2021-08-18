Best Places to Visit in Nevada before the end of August

SDM News

The state of Nevada is nestled between California and Utah, it is nicknamed the sagebrush state and also the silver state. Nevada is a state that has a lot to offer.

This is an insight into the best places to visit in Nevada.

The black rock desert:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cl70X_0bVKS0kk00
The American Southwest

Located in the far northern east corner of the state, is the black rock desert, for at least one week in a year, this conservation center becomes one of the busiest and wildest spaces in Nevada. Which is because the black rock desert hosts the burning man, a famed music and arts festival.

After the festivities, the temporary city that is created to host more than 60,000 people is burnt and dismantled, leaving nothing but the dry earth behind. If you have the opportunity to be in town for the burning man event, the desert boasts of spectacular vistas, you are able to see more than a dozen different mountain ranges that border across the region.

Great Basin National Park:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZKUnW_0bVKS0kk00
RV Share

Boasting as one of Nevada’s most scenic destinations, and a great spot for those who are lovers of the outdoors, is the Great Basin National Park. Located in the eastern part of the state close to the border, alongside Utah. The Lehman caves located in the park are one of the best attractions. There are tours that will take you through other sections of the park like the gothic palace located therein and the lodge room.

The park is also famed for having a good trail for hiking along the Bristlecone pine trail, where you can see the pines. The trees are regarded as the oldest organisms on the earth. It is even possible to spot the glacier at the base of the towering wheeler park.

Red Rock Canyon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nhzhe_0bVKS0kk00
Travoh

Located towards west LA is the Red Rock Canyon, a breathtaking natural attraction of red rocks set in an interesting formation. The visitor center located at the site is a great place to start and the guides you’ll find there can lead you to the best spots for spectacular views and also offer you advice relating to the weather or blocked parts.

You can also take a 30 minutes drive through the scenic red rock canyon, there are multiple opportunities to take pictures, you could go rock climbing if you are fit and healthy enough. Most of the rock climbing events happen outside summer, when it’s not too hot for activities that’ll make you sweat.

Lake Tahoe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CvV8v_0bVKS0kk00
Travel Awaits

Pictures from Pinterest by: Travel Awaits

Lake Tahoe is a huge body of water situated between the state line of California and Nevada. Visitors who wish to check out the popularly known view of Lake Tahoe, should always head right to the border where the cities of both state line and South Lake Tahoe blend together.

Visiting Lake Tahoe will allow you a view of the largest alpine lake in America, it’ll also give you ample opportunities to take pictures and make memories. There are boats on the lake that’ll right onto the lake, which will offer you views of the magnificent mountains surrounding the lake.

Carson City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cmb4S_0bVKS0kk00
Flickr

Located right along the banks of Lake Tahoe, is Carson City, also known as the capital of Nevada. Alongside being surrounded by Lake Tahoe, the city is also surrounded by the Carson river and the Sierra Nevada mountains which all makes it a picturesque location. As the capital of the state, it boasts of a couple historic attractions such as the popular brewery arts center and the Nevada state capitol complex, among a host of other things.

There are a number of attractions in Nevada but these are just a few to get you started on your visit.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 3

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_3e49feea694856f779060e9ab8371c09.blob

Keeping you aware of all that's going on around you. Stay Safe and Stay Healthy.

Houston, TX
1154 followers
Loading

More from SDM News

Hawaii State

Touring the famous Waikiki Beach

Located on the southern shores of Honolulu, Oahu, the famous Waikiki beach is an absolute pleasure to visit. The Waikiki neighborhood has been home to Hawaiian royalty hence this beauty speaks splendor and elegance. Known in Hawaiian as "Spouting Waters", the beach was first introduced when the first hotel; the Moana Surfrider, was built on it in 1901. Today, the Waikiki resort remains Oahu's biggest export as it attracts the largest visitors from around the world every year.Read full story
Columbus, OH

New museums launched in Columbus.

Artifacts are quite essential in every location on the earth as they remind us of the importance of the ancient times depicting the necessary information needed at any point in time.Read full story
New York City, NY

Luxury Hotels to Lodge in New York City before the Summer ends

A visit to one’s preferred travel destination is never complete without a hotel booking. From complaints about bugs to terrible customer service, it really does not take much to ruin a person’s perfect holiday. This article has been carefully curated to give the readers an idea about the best hotels to lodge at in New York city.Read full story
Washington State

Confusion as new Police Reform Laws take effect in Washington

Following the wide range of protests that accompanied the death of George Floyd last year, Washington state enacted new police reform laws to help guide and shape the department. The laws took effect on Sunday and they help provide accountability and transparency in the police department. However, law agents are torn as to how to interpret these laws, their reactions to situations and response to distress calls which includes crime scenes and mental health issues. “The laws were written very poorly, and the combination of them all at the same time has led to there being conflicts in clarity and in what was intended versus what was written,” said Rafael Padilla, the police chief in Kent, a south Seattle suburb.Read full story
1 comments

Latest Alaska earthquake may be the most powerful in the US in half a century

On Wednesday, 28th of July, late into the evening and also Thursday 29th of July, the residents of Alaska found themselves having to scramble to higher ground or evacuate after a massive earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska, triggering aftershocks and the now cancelled warning of a tsunami.Read full story
1 comments
Maine State

6 Restaurants you should visit in Maine before the Summer ends

Restaurants in Maine have been long recognized for serving more than just lobster infused rolls. In many parts of the state, there is a farm-to-table system, while the state’s largest city Portland has become a dining destination, carrying well above their own weights in worthy culinary experience.Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

What you Need to Know about the Civic Center Park in Denver

The centerpiece of Denver’s green space, beyond the beautiful lakes and recreation sites at 101 W. 14th Ave, Denver, Co 80202, Colorado is no doubt extremely astonishing. Art, a stimulation of human thoughts, emotions, beliefs and ideas through senses has been in existence for as long as man.Read full story
Pennsylvania State

A Peek into Bower’s Chili Pepper Festival in Pennsylvania

“Behavioral measures of risk taking, sensation seeking and sensitivity may reflect different motivations for spicy food liking and consumption.”. It is said that humans are the only species that likes and actively seeks out spicy flavors as social and cultural factors come into play and triggers the thrill of taste.Read full story
Texas State

4 Nigerian-themed Restaurants in Texas

It's not news that Texas has become a kind of hot spot for Nigerians, with over 40,000 Nigerians living there, it's easily the state with the highest population of Nigerians. New York coming in close second with about 35,000. So, it's to be expected that such a state will be teeming with restaurants and spots that serve delicacies indigenous to the West African country and her people. Below, some of them are reviewed.Read full story
1 comments
Hawaii State

Hawaii To Resume Schools Amidst New Delta Variant; Advices Vaccination

In the upgraded guidelines for schools published on Monday, the Hawaii Department of Health encouraged every student and staff to get the coronavirus vaccines as an important step to securely resuming schools for face-to-face teaching one week from now.Read full story
Washington State

Four Officers Testify in First Committee Hearing Regarding the Capitol Riot of Washington DC

On Wednesday, January 6, 2021, the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., was raged during an uproar and rough assault against the U.S. Congress. A crowd of allies of President Donald Trump endeavored to upset his loss in the 2020 official political race by upsetting the joint meeting of Congress gathered to check constituent votes to formalize President-elect Joe Biden's triumph.Read full story
Arizona State

Arizona’s Monsoon Relieves Drought in the Southwest

Monsoon, a type of rain described as a seasonal shift in wind direction which pumps in moisture coming from the south, has been reported to be causing a major setback and dent in the extreme to an uncommon drought in the southwest.Read full story
Texas State

Aftermath of the Death Toll in February Texas snowstorm.

The situation in Texas in February during snowstorms was a dire one and it got worse by the day as Texans felt the full force of the bad weather conditions. Texans had been tossed from one crisis to another for a week as the frigid temperatures of Texas and winter had battered the state and its surrounding regions, leaving multitudes in dire need of basic amenities and in terrible situations.Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County Reinstates Mask Mandate Amidst Rise in COVID 19 cases

After the Delta variant was discovered in March, COVID 19 cases have been skyrocketing in the United States of America. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that the Delta strain made up more than 20% of the cases towards the end of June. One of the hotspots for the new strain is Los Angeles County which has recorded a 165% increase in confirmed cases. Los Angeles, which is one of the most populous counties in the nation, has recorded over 24,000 deaths since the first recorded case. Currently, it has over 1000 active COVID 19 cases.Read full story
2 comments
Miami, FL

Death Toll at Miami Surfside Condominium Rises

On June 24 at around 1 am, occupants of a 13-story condominium tower were awoken by the sound of rumblings and fire alarms. The residential building imploded before long, leaving numerous dead and surprisingly considerably more absent. This has been depicted as one of the deadliest inadvertent structure falls in American history.Read full story
2 comments
California State

California and The West experience Wildfires

As the drought continues, the state has seen an increase of heatwaves that have now shattered the records of all other heatwaves that have occurred in the past. Firefighters have been working overtime in the extreme heat to contain the worst of the wildfires that have now become a daily occurrence and are raging across the US West, with California as the center of it all.Read full story
Colorado State

Directions of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon have Finally Been Shut Down.

Directions of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon have finally been shut down. Both states had been shut down for over a week after a flash flood warning was given abruptly. Closed around 3pm on July 13, 2021, the closure occurring in three points for westbound traffic were 0010 Colorado River Road, Dotsero, Exit 133 to 124 West 6th Street, I-70 at Exit 116, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.Read full story
Arizona State

Brutal Heat Wave Claims Forty-three lives on Arizona Borderland

Humane Borders, a non-profit organisation, announced the remaining parts of some bodies were found at the border in June, which had the highest temperature on record in Phoenix, with the temperature consistently above 110F (43C).Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

Weekend Gun Violence in Chicago leaves Rapper KTS Dre dead, Forty Shot in total

Gun violence this weekend in Chicago caused at least forty people to be shot, in which eleven got deadly hits– and among those ones killed was rapper KTS Dre, who was shot with dozens of bullets a short while after he was released from jail.Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 3

Community Policy