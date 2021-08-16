Latest Alaska earthquake may be the most powerful in the US in half a century

On Wednesday, 28th of July, late into the evening and also Thursday 29th of July, the residents of Alaska found themselves having to scramble to higher ground or evacuate after a massive earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska, triggering aftershocks and the now cancelled warning of a tsunami.

The Mayor of Kodiak, the major city of the state’s Kodiak Island, Pat Branson told the representatives of CNN the earthquake of Magnitude 8.2 was the strongest the area has experienced since the 1960s. The result of the earthquake was the area’s third evacuation in 18 months.

If the reported magnitude of 8.2 holds, the quake may possibly be the most powerful one North America has seen since a magnitude 8.7 earthquake in the state, Brian McNoldy, a senior researcher at the University of Miami’s department of Atmospheric science tweeted.

The Alaska Earthquake center also added that Wednesday’s earthquake hit at least 56 miles east southeast of Perryville in Alaska. The quake was reportedly felt in all of Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak.

There were at least two powerful aftershocks with magnitudes of 6.2 and 5.6, which occurred just within an half hour of the first one. This according to the Geological Survey of the US.

Based off of a preliminary seismic data, the earthquake may have been the cause of moderate damage and also shaking of the earth.

The Sun/Pinterest

Early on Thursday, the Us center for Tsunami warning canceled a Tsunami warning that had been issued for a large part of the state.

The center also tweeted to remind citizens that strong and unusual currents are most often consistent and reoccurring and asked that damages be reported to local officials in the state.

The warning was canceled right after waves of less than one foot arrived onshore by Wednesday.

The Kodiak police advised the residents of the state to stick closely to higher ground, following the first hit of the earthquake and added that the local high school was an open evacuation site.

The locals took to social media to share video and picture footage of themselves being evacuated and finding safety in higher grounds amid the blaring of warning sirens.

Residing in Sand point, Alaska, Patrick Mayer, the superintendent of schools for the Aleutians East Borough told the media he was sitting right in his kitchen when he first felt the shaking caused by the quake.

“It started and it just wouldn’t stop” he said. “It went on for a long time and there were aftershocks too”

Mayer said he effectively evacuated to the local school which is on higher ground.

A spokesperson for the Alaska division of homeland department, Jeremy Zidek said he expects that the damages from the earthquake would be revealed come morning.

The Anchorage daily news also reported that it was the third quake the state was seeing in just 13 months.

The state of Alaska is located right along the seismically active pacific ring of Fire, known for all intent as a horseshoe shaped geological disaster zone and also as a hotbed for tectonic and volcanic activities.

CS Monitor/Pinterest

The state was hit by their strongest ever recorded quake in 1964 with a recorded magnitude of 9.2 on Good Friday which led to the death of 131 people and a reported loss of $2.3 billion in properties, according to the USGS.

The citizens of Alaska and the world at large for their sake can only hope that the aftershocks of the quake do not see an increase and the earthquake doesn’t bring about disasters even more worse, also the state is praying for no loss of lives or at least a very low one if even any.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.