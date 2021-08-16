Latest Alaska earthquake may be the most powerful in the US in half a century

SDM News

On Wednesday, 28th of July, late into the evening and also Thursday 29th of July, the residents of Alaska found themselves having to scramble to higher ground or evacuate after a massive earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska, triggering aftershocks and the now cancelled warning of a tsunami.

The Mayor of Kodiak, the major city of the state’s Kodiak Island, Pat Branson told the representatives of CNN the earthquake of Magnitude 8.2 was the strongest the area has experienced since the 1960s. The result of the earthquake was the area’s third evacuation in 18 months.

If the reported magnitude of 8.2 holds, the quake may possibly be the most powerful one North America has seen since a magnitude 8.7 earthquake in the state, Brian McNoldy, a senior researcher at the University of Miami’s department of Atmospheric science tweeted.

The Alaska Earthquake center also added that Wednesday’s earthquake hit at least 56 miles east southeast of Perryville in Alaska. The quake was reportedly felt in all of Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak.

There were at least two powerful aftershocks with magnitudes of 6.2 and 5.6, which occurred just within an half hour of the first one. This according to the Geological Survey of the US.

Based off of a preliminary seismic data, the earthquake may have been the cause of moderate damage and also shaking of the earth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1amzXJ_0bT7myzj00
The Sun/Pinterest

Early on Thursday, the Us center for Tsunami warning canceled a Tsunami warning that had been issued for a large part of the state.

The center also tweeted to remind citizens that strong and unusual currents are most often consistent and reoccurring and asked that damages be reported to local officials in the state.

The warning was canceled right after waves of less than one foot arrived onshore by Wednesday.

The Kodiak police advised the residents of the state to stick closely to higher ground, following the first hit of the earthquake and added that the local high school was an open evacuation site.

The locals took to social media to share video and picture footage of themselves being evacuated and finding safety in higher grounds amid the blaring of warning sirens.

Residing in Sand point, Alaska, Patrick Mayer, the superintendent of schools for the Aleutians East Borough told the media he was sitting right in his kitchen when he first felt the shaking caused by the quake.

“It started and it just wouldn’t stop” he said. “It went on for a long time and there were aftershocks too”

Mayer said he effectively evacuated to the local school which is on higher ground.

A spokesperson for the Alaska division of homeland department, Jeremy Zidek said he expects that the damages from the earthquake would be revealed come morning.

The Anchorage daily news also reported that it was the third quake the state was seeing in just 13 months.

The state of Alaska is located right along the seismically active pacific ring of Fire, known for all intent as a horseshoe shaped geological disaster zone and also as a hotbed for tectonic and volcanic activities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OfdIx_0bT7myzj00
CS Monitor/Pinterest

The state was hit by their strongest ever recorded quake in 1964 with a recorded magnitude of 9.2 on Good Friday which led to the death of 131 people and a reported loss of $2.3 billion in properties, according to the USGS.

The citizens of Alaska and the world at large for their sake can only hope that the aftershocks of the quake do not see an increase and the earthquake doesn’t bring about disasters even more worse, also the state is praying for no loss of lives or at least a very low one if even any.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_3e49feea694856f779060e9ab8371c09.blob

Keeping you aware of all that's going on around you. Stay Safe and Stay Healthy.

Houston, TX
1146 followers
Loading

More from SDM News

Columbus, OH

New museums launched in Columbus.

Artifacts are quite essential in every location on the earth as they remind us of the importance of the ancient times depicting the necessary information needed at any point in time.Read full story
Nevada State

Best Places to Visit in Nevada before the end of August

The state of Nevada is nestled between California and Utah, it is nicknamed the sagebrush state and also the silver state. Nevada is a state that has a lot to offer. This is an insight into the best places to visit in Nevada.Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Luxury Hotels to Lodge in New York City before the Summer ends

A visit to one’s preferred travel destination is never complete without a hotel booking. From complaints about bugs to terrible customer service, it really does not take much to ruin a person’s perfect holiday. This article has been carefully curated to give the readers an idea about the best hotels to lodge at in New York city.Read full story
Washington State

Confusion as new Police Reform Laws take effect in Washington

Following the wide range of protests that accompanied the death of George Floyd last year, Washington state enacted new police reform laws to help guide and shape the department. The laws took effect on Sunday and they help provide accountability and transparency in the police department. However, law agents are torn as to how to interpret these laws, their reactions to situations and response to distress calls which includes crime scenes and mental health issues. “The laws were written very poorly, and the combination of them all at the same time has led to there being conflicts in clarity and in what was intended versus what was written,” said Rafael Padilla, the police chief in Kent, a south Seattle suburb.Read full story
1 comments
Maine State

6 Restaurants you should visit in Maine before the Summer ends

Restaurants in Maine have been long recognized for serving more than just lobster infused rolls. In many parts of the state, there is a farm-to-table system, while the state’s largest city Portland has become a dining destination, carrying well above their own weights in worthy culinary experience.Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

What you Need to Know about the Civic Center Park in Denver

The centerpiece of Denver’s green space, beyond the beautiful lakes and recreation sites at 101 W. 14th Ave, Denver, Co 80202, Colorado is no doubt extremely astonishing. Art, a stimulation of human thoughts, emotions, beliefs and ideas through senses has been in existence for as long as man.Read full story
Pennsylvania State

A Peek into Bower’s Chili Pepper Festival in Pennsylvania

“Behavioral measures of risk taking, sensation seeking and sensitivity may reflect different motivations for spicy food liking and consumption.”. It is said that humans are the only species that likes and actively seeks out spicy flavors as social and cultural factors come into play and triggers the thrill of taste.Read full story
Texas State

4 Nigerian-themed Restaurants in Texas

It's not news that Texas has become a kind of hot spot for Nigerians, with over 40,000 Nigerians living there, it's easily the state with the highest population of Nigerians. New York coming in close second with about 35,000. So, it's to be expected that such a state will be teeming with restaurants and spots that serve delicacies indigenous to the West African country and her people. Below, some of them are reviewed.Read full story
1 comments
Hawaii State

Hawaii To Resume Schools Amidst New Delta Variant; Advices Vaccination

In the upgraded guidelines for schools published on Monday, the Hawaii Department of Health encouraged every student and staff to get the coronavirus vaccines as an important step to securely resuming schools for face-to-face teaching one week from now.Read full story
Washington State

Four Officers Testify in First Committee Hearing Regarding the Capitol Riot of Washington DC

On Wednesday, January 6, 2021, the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., was raged during an uproar and rough assault against the U.S. Congress. A crowd of allies of President Donald Trump endeavored to upset his loss in the 2020 official political race by upsetting the joint meeting of Congress gathered to check constituent votes to formalize President-elect Joe Biden's triumph.Read full story
Arizona State

Arizona’s Monsoon Relieves Drought in the Southwest

Monsoon, a type of rain described as a seasonal shift in wind direction which pumps in moisture coming from the south, has been reported to be causing a major setback and dent in the extreme to an uncommon drought in the southwest.Read full story
Texas State

Aftermath of the Death Toll in February Texas snowstorm.

The situation in Texas in February during snowstorms was a dire one and it got worse by the day as Texans felt the full force of the bad weather conditions. Texans had been tossed from one crisis to another for a week as the frigid temperatures of Texas and winter had battered the state and its surrounding regions, leaving multitudes in dire need of basic amenities and in terrible situations.Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County Reinstates Mask Mandate Amidst Rise in COVID 19 cases

After the Delta variant was discovered in March, COVID 19 cases have been skyrocketing in the United States of America. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that the Delta strain made up more than 20% of the cases towards the end of June. One of the hotspots for the new strain is Los Angeles County which has recorded a 165% increase in confirmed cases. Los Angeles, which is one of the most populous counties in the nation, has recorded over 24,000 deaths since the first recorded case. Currently, it has over 1000 active COVID 19 cases.Read full story
2 comments
Miami, FL

Death Toll at Miami Surfside Condominium Rises

On June 24 at around 1 am, occupants of a 13-story condominium tower were awoken by the sound of rumblings and fire alarms. The residential building imploded before long, leaving numerous dead and surprisingly considerably more absent. This has been depicted as one of the deadliest inadvertent structure falls in American history.Read full story
2 comments
California State

California and The West experience Wildfires

As the drought continues, the state has seen an increase of heatwaves that have now shattered the records of all other heatwaves that have occurred in the past. Firefighters have been working overtime in the extreme heat to contain the worst of the wildfires that have now become a daily occurrence and are raging across the US West, with California as the center of it all.Read full story
Colorado State

Directions of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon have Finally Been Shut Down.

Directions of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon have finally been shut down. Both states had been shut down for over a week after a flash flood warning was given abruptly. Closed around 3pm on July 13, 2021, the closure occurring in three points for westbound traffic were 0010 Colorado River Road, Dotsero, Exit 133 to 124 West 6th Street, I-70 at Exit 116, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.Read full story
Arizona State

Brutal Heat Wave Claims Forty-three lives on Arizona Borderland

Humane Borders, a non-profit organisation, announced the remaining parts of some bodies were found at the border in June, which had the highest temperature on record in Phoenix, with the temperature consistently above 110F (43C).Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

Weekend Gun Violence in Chicago leaves Rapper KTS Dre dead, Forty Shot in total

Gun violence this weekend in Chicago caused at least forty people to be shot, in which eleven got deadly hits– and among those ones killed was rapper KTS Dre, who was shot with dozens of bullets a short while after he was released from jail.Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Texas Democrats boycott session looking to impede voters rights

No fewer than 50 Democratic lawmakers from Texas have left the state to Washington D.C in an attempt to boycott an ongoing session promoted by the Republicans to take up new voting restrictions. The absence of these Lawmakers have denied the Republican lawmakers the required two-thirds attendance needed to ensure laws and sessions can be effectively passed. The lawmakers have also vowed to stay away from the state till August 7th when the 30 days period for the special session would end. The House Democratic Caucus Chair Chris Turner said, “We are determined to kill this bill." He further added in a statement with other leaders, “We are now taking the fight to our nation’s Capitol. We are living on borrowed time in Texas. We need Congress to act now to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act to protect Texans — and all Americans — from the Trump Republicans’ nationwide war on democracy."Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy