Mosquito Trapping to Begin Again in Colorado

Announced in the city of Colorado Springs is the mosquito trapping of culex mosquitoes that could potentially carry the west Nile virus.

For the first time this season, West Nile virus has again been detected in mosquitoes in Weld County, Colorado and has been said to potentially prevail compared to previous years.

Compared to the past five years' average, experts disclosed that culex mosquitoes, carriers of the West Nile virus, were three times higher this season.

The health department of weld county at 1555 N 17th Ave, Greeley, C0 80631, Colorado has for three weeks now continued to monitor mosquito traps in mainly three zones of weld county with the first zone namely the Greeley, Evans, kersey and LaSalle area, zone two with Johnstown, Milliken and Platteville area and zone three with the firestone, Dacono and Fort Lupton area.

However, as of yesterday, zone one had taken the lead and mosquitoes trapped were tested positive for west Nile virus.

Mark Lawley, executive director of the Weld County Health Department had in a statement released on July 7, 2021 made mention of the increasing hot weather and thunderstorms being the favorable conditions for the culex mosquitoes carrying the virus.

“The public needs to be vigilant because the west Nile virus has a permanent summer presence in Colorado “ he said, and although there were no human cases of west Nile virus at the moment, health officials are worried if it goes on for a little while, that could change.

Sadly, the risks to humans is usually at the extreme from June through early September when mosquitoes are active.

West Nile virus symptoms as announced by the health director Mark Lawley can appear three to four days after infection with initial symptoms like headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle aches and weakness alongside rashes and although people infected barely disclose any symptoms, everyone should endeavor to get tested regularly.

Less than a percent of infected people develop a serious illness, though sometimes it could get fatal to the point of having a neuro-invasive illness.

Discovered and identified with birds in 1937, the mosquito borne virus ranges from mild to severe with mosquitoes as carriers and having the highest amounts of virus in the early fall.

As of now, no medication exists to treat the disease neither is there a vaccine to prevent the infection.

Introducing the four D’s, a method put together to prevent the virus and prevent so many infections, the health officials released it at the press on Wednesday.

The D’s namely; drain, dusk and dawn, deet and dress was said to be an effective plan that every indigene should try abiding.

The drain method, consisting of drain standing water around the house, remembering to drain water from tires, cans, flowerpots, clogged rain gutters and more.

The dusk and dawn, said to be when the mosquitoes are more active is when the indigenes are advised to limit outdoor activities and take serious preventive measures in these periods.

Deet, said to be an effective ingredient in insect repellants alongside other repellents containing picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane- diol is advised to be used around the house regularly whilst ensuring the product label instructions are being followed carefully.

Finally, the dress method that included dressing in long sleeves and pants, especially in areas where mosquitoes were most active.

Mark Lawley, director of health for Weld County included in his statement that he hopes everyone abided by the rules and methods as much as they can.

