Gilbert's efforts to keep midge flies at bay

GILBERT, AZ - Midge flies, also known as chironomids, are often considered a nuisance by people who live and work near man-made lakes, as well as recharge facilities in Gilbert.

These flies resemble mosquitoes in appearance, but they do not bite. Midge fly larvae (also known as blood worms) feed on organic waste at the bottom of bodies of water, providing food for predatory insects and fish. They are commonly found in man-made lakes, wastewater treatment plants, and nutrient-rich streams.

In 2016, an early midge fly season started due to mild winter temperatures. Normally, when the weather warms up, the crew is able to dry up the basins. Unfortunately, that year, the winter evenings were warm enough for the midges to hatch before the water demands at the client locations rose. As a result, the Gilbert area is infested with millions of midge flies, making it virtually impossible for its residents to enjoy their own neighborhood.

Gilbert is working hard to prevent and control midge flies and mosquitoes, particularly at the South Recharge Facility, where they are most noticeable. Larvicide has been used at the facility in combination with fish that eat larvae, spraying dish soap onto vegetation, and fogging at night.

To reduce the quantity of water coming to the South Recharge Facility that could attract those flies, Gilbert is channelling a part of the recovered water to other customers and recharge facilities on the north side of town. Making the South Recharge Facility accessible is also one of Gilbert's efforts to help reduce midge flies and mosquitoes in the long run.

If you want to take part in preventing midge flies and mosquito infestations, you can follow these tips:

Get rid of any standing water on your property.

Pools should be treated and circulated on a regular basis.

Fountains should be kept running or the water should be drained.

Fix leaking pipes, faucets, and sprinklers outside.

Use yellow "bug lights" to replace your outside lights.

Use a 1:1 solution of white or apple cider vinegar and water as a natural insect repellant.

