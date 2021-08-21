Skydiving experience for everyone in iFly Phoenix

Filipe Dos santos mendes/unsplash

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Watching skydivers fly and challenge gravity at such a speed may look fun for you, but how if you don’t have a certified license and want to try it, too? Worry not as now iFly can accommodate you to the same flying experience at their site at 9206 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale.

The site features a wind chamber with wall-to-wall air columns and to ensure your safety during the flight. You may not be concerned with what you are wearing; visit the site with casual outfits of your favorite, and iFly will prepare the flying gear for you.

You will receive basic tutorials before the flight, and then you can experience a 90-minute session with no risks of motion sickness, nausea, and dropping feeling. Certified instructors will also guide you, regardless of your experience.

There are regulations before using the facility. To avoid the risks of losing belongings, they shall be removed before the flight and put in the locker provided. Those who are pregnant, weigh more than 300 lbs and have physical injuries can’t proceed to fly.

iFly has coaching programs - from the basics of stable flying to maneuvers, flips, and transitions - to further advance your skydiving skills. Once you gain enough experience, Your family can watch you dancing in mid-air from the observation area and can even join a flight session with you.

Don’t forget to smile as iFly will take pictures during your mid-flight session. Once you finish it, you can purchase photos in several formats. If you proceed to buy it online, you can get free access to them for up to three months.

