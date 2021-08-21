3 Music Schools in Scottsdale

Siniz Kim/unsplash

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Are you looking for a music teacher to teach you or your kid how to play the instrument you have always wanted to play? There are many music teachers in Scottsdale and sometimes it’s hard to choose which one is the right one. Here is a list of some music schools in Scottsdale for you to choose from.

- School of Rock Scottsdale

Established in 2012, the School of Rock Scottsdale offers advanced guitar and music lessons for students of all ages. Each student has their own learning plan, custom-made by the teachers. Nowadays, they offer free trial sessions and online lessons for the students.

School of Rock Scottsdale was chosen as “Best of the Valley” by Phoenix Magazine in 2012. Besides guitar, they also teach music theory, bass, drums, keyboards, piano, and vocal lessons.

Location:13610 North Scottsdale Road, Pad B, Scottsdale, AZ | (480) 483-7625

- Bach To Rock North Scottsdale

Established in 2007, Bach to Rock North Scottsdale offers music lessons for all ages and skills. The music academy director, Pete Mello, is experienced in performing a vast range of genres, including Blues, Rock, Jazz, and R&B. They hold Summer, Spring, and Winter Camp & online camp and provide both group and private lessons.

Bach to Rock North Scottsdale teaches voice and instruments lessons, including piano, keyboard, drum, guitar, bass, strings, woodwinds, and brass.

Location: 7325 East Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, #104, Scottsdale, AZ | (480) 990-8000

- Kirk's Studio for The Performing Arts

Kirk’s Studio for the Performing Arts has been teaching music in Scottsdale since 2001. The studio teaches students of all ages an extensive range of orchestral and musical instruments. They have experienced teachers in the industry, both in performing and teaching experience. The students can choose their private or group settings.

Kirk's Studio for the Performing Arts teaches many instruments, from guitar to Trumpet & Brass lessons. They also rent musical instruments for the students.

Location: 11144 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, Scottsdale, AZ | (480) 227-0546

