Four activities to do for The Labor Day holiday

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Labor Day is just two weeks ahead on September 6. If you are living or about to visit Scottsdale, here are activities recommendations to celebrate the Labor Day holiday while enjoying the end of summer at the same time.

1. Visiting the Desert Botanical Garden

The Desert Botanical Garden offers Saturday Flashlight Nights, a self-guided tour program. Flashlight Nights offers the visitors to see various night-blooming plants, desert nocturnal animals, and nighttime farmers’ markets after the tour. This tour is open for all ages. Visit Desert Botanical Garden’s official website here for the ticket information.

2. Bring your own party

So you just want to stay at home with families and friends? You can bring a party home with Events That Move. Event That Move provides what an event needs such as mobile trucks, tables and chairs, decor, and more. Coincidentally, Event That Move offers a 10 percent discount for their three-hour mobile event. Their mobile event could accommodate up to 30 people. Visit here for more information.

3. Wine and ale tasting

Leisure on a long weekend with some wine or ale would be perfect too. Never hesitate to visit various wine and beer houses around Old Town Scottsdale. If wine is your preference, you can visit Aridus Wine Company at 7173 E. Main St. or Su Vino Winery at 7330 E. Main Street. There are also beer breweries like Bottled Blonde at 7340 E. Indian Blonde and Craft 64 at 6922 E. Main St. Check the whole list here

4. Verde Canyon Railroad

Join Verde Canyon Rail Road in a train adventure through Northern Arizona’s Verde Canyon. The train will depart on September 4, 2021, at 9.30 a.m. Book your tickets here https://verdecanyonrr.com/

