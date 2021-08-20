Arizona will open its door for Afghan refugees

PHOENIX, AZ - According to a recent statement from State Governor Doug Ducey and State Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers, the state government will wholeheartedly welcome refugees escaping the Taliban's control of Afghanistan who find their way to Arizona.

Afghan translators, interpreters, drivers, and others have all played an important role in the safety and everyday operations of U.S. troops overseas. Their lives are now at risk, despite their attempts to assist in the fight against terrorist groups. In a statement, Governor Ducey expressed gratitude to all who have assisted the U.S. military over the previous two decades.

"The Afghans fleeing the Taliban regime served alongside America’s military forces and fought for freedom...We’re grateful for their efforts and Arizona wholeheartedly welcomes our fair share of the refugees in our state," Ducey said.

To assist the refugees, the governor is working closely with federal and state officials. Those travelling from Afghanistan under the United States' refugee resettlement program will be vetted by national security authorities before being allowed legal entry into the country.

The Arizona Office of Refugee Resettlement, which is part of the state's Department of Economic Security, will assist the refugees in finding housing and employment, enrolling in English classes if necessary, connecting them with health care resources, and assisting their children in enrolling in school.

According to the International Rescue Committee's (IRC) website, Arizona, especially Phoenix and Tucson, has historically had some of the greatest refugee admissions compared to other states. The Grand Canyon State has relocated three to six percent of national refugee admissions on a regular basis since 1997.

