$7,500 incentive for new Phoenix Police officers

PHOENIX, AZ - A new incentive program has been established to encourage recruits and lateral police officers to join the Phoenix Police Department. By offering these incentives, a national and local recruiting push that has been underway will be boosted even further.

Although many will choose to stay, approximately 30 percent of current Phoenix police officers are eligible for their 20-year retirement.

Phoenix police have hired more than 360 officers in the last three fiscal years to cover the gaps caused by attrition and vacancies left unfulfilled by a six-year recruiting restriction during the recession. The incentives initiative was started by the department in an effort to recruit the finest and brightest applicants.

New recruits, sworn officers who wish to lateral to Phoenix, and current employee referrals are among the groups of employees who are eligible for the incentive program. Both police recruits and lateral sworn officers are eligible for a $7,500 hiring bonus.

The incentive for police recruits will be paid out in three instalments, $2,500 at employment, $2,500 upon graduation from the Phoenix Regional Police Academy, and $2,500 after a one-year probationary term.

On the other hand, lateral sworn officers will be paid in two instalments. The first $3,750 will be paid when they are sworn in as Phoenix Police Officers and another $3,750 after completing a one-year probationary term.

City employees who refer individuals to the police department will receive an additional incentive of $2,500. This payment will be split into two parts, $1,250 will be paid when the referred candidate is recruited and the second $1,250 once the new officer completes a one-year probationary term.

There is competition among police departments across the country to hire qualified candidates. It is hoped that these incentives will motivate more people to join the Phoenix Police Department.

"We know there are men and women from diverse backgrounds with an intense desire to serve their community. This may be the added incentive they need to follow their dream," said Phoenix Police Chief, Jeri Williams.

