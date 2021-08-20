Hot Wheels Superchargers is coming to Chandler in September

CHANDLER, AZ — The Hot Wheels Superchargers is coming to Chandler on September 11 - 12, 2021. It will take place at KTR, 1050 East Pecos, Chandler, Arizona 85225. In Hot Wheels Superchargers, children aged 16 and under can compete in skateboarding, BMX, and scooter.
Some of the things that participants should keep in mind:
- Helmets are mandatory
- At the event, parents or legal guardians will need to sign a waiver
And here is the tournament schedule:
Saturday, September 11 (Scooter)
- 9 a.m. - Registration and Open Practice
- 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - 10 & Under Super Session
- 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. - 10 & Under and Finals
- Group photo and Awards
- 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. - 11-16 and Advanced Super Session
- 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. - 11-16 and Finals
- 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. - Advanced Warm-ups
- 2:15 p.m. - Advanced and Finals
- Awards
Sunday, September 12 (BMX and Skateboarding)
BMX
- 8:30 a.m. - Registration and Open Practice
- 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. - 10 & Under Super Session
- 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. - 10 & Under and Finals
- Group photo and Awards
- 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. - 11-16 and Advanced Super Session
- 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. - 11-16 and Finals
- 11:30 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. - Advanced Warm-ups
- 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Advanced and Finals
- Awards
Skateboarding
- 12:30 p.m. - Open Practice
- 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. - 10 & Under Super Session
- 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. - 10 & Under and Finals
- Group photo and Awards
- 2:30 pm to 3 p.m. - 11-16 and Advanced Super Session
- 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. - 11-16 and Finals
- 4 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. - Advanced Warm-ups
- 4:15 p.m. - Advanced and Finals
- Awards
For more information and registration, click here.
