Hot Wheels Superchargers is coming to Chandler in September

CHANDLER, AZ — The Hot Wheels Superchargers is coming to Chandler on September 11 - 12, 2021. It will take place at KTR, 1050 East Pecos, Chandler, Arizona 85225. In Hot Wheels Superchargers, children aged 16 and under can compete in skateboarding, BMX, and scooter.

Some of the things that participants should keep in mind:

Helmets are mandatory

At the event, parents or legal guardians will need to sign a waiver

And here is the tournament schedule:

Saturday, September 11 (Scooter)

9 a.m. - Registration and Open Practice

10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - 10 & Under Super Session

10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. - 10 & Under and Finals

Group photo and Awards

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. - 11-16 and Advanced Super Session

12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. - 11-16 and Finals

2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. - Advanced Warm-ups

2:15 p.m. - Advanced and Finals

Awards

Sunday, September 12 (BMX and Skateboarding)

BMX

8:30 a.m. - Registration and Open Practice

9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. - 10 & Under Super Session

9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. - 10 & Under and Finals

Group photo and Awards

10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. - 11-16 and Advanced Super Session

10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. - 11-16 and Finals

11:30 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. - Advanced Warm-ups

11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Advanced and Finals

Awards

Skateboarding

12:30 p.m. - Open Practice

1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. - 10 & Under Super Session

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. - 10 & Under and Finals

Group photo and Awards

2:30 pm to 3 p.m. - 11-16 and Advanced Super Session

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. - 11-16 and Finals

4 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. - Advanced Warm-ups

4:15 p.m. - Advanced and Finals

Awards

For more information and registration, click here.

