University of Arizona rugby student-athlete determined to get gold in Tokyo Paralympic

TUCSON, AZ - A University of Arizona student-athlete, Josh Wheeler, aims to assist the United States in returning to the top of the Paralympic podium for the first time since 2008.

Josh Wheeler, the son of Steven Sheller and Theresa Sexton, was born and raised in Oregon. Wheeler was hit by a vehicle while riding his motorbike in 2006, he fractured his neck and lost function in his lower body as well as a portion of his right arm and hand.

Shortly after the accident, he found wheelchair rugby and became an alternate for the United States national team in 2010. He also helped the team to win silver at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

In 2020, Wheeler enrolled at the University of Arizona and joined the campus' rugby team. He is one of several current and former Wildcats competing in the Paralympic Games, which begin August 24 in Tokyo.

In this year's Paralympic competition, there are eight wheelchair rugby teams divided into two pools of four. Team USA has been assigned to Pool B, where it will compete in a one-round match against Canada, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand.

The top two teams from Pool B that are progressing to the semifinals will face the top two teams from Pool A, which includes Australia, Denmark, France, and Japan. The bronze medal will be awarded to the team that lost the semifinals, while the gold will be awarded to the semifinal victors.

"I think we have a great chance at medaling and a good chance at gold. As long as we come out and play our game and play like we are capable of, I think we will win gold," Wheeler said.

The last time the United States won Paralympic gold was in 2008 when it defeated Australia at the Beijing Games. Therefore, Wheeler is on a mission to reclaim the United States' position as the top wheelchair rugby team.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.