Arizona EDGE Marketplace is open for business

TUCSON, AZ - After the launch of the Arizona EDGE program last year, the Arizona EDGE Marketplace is finally introduced on August 18.

The University of Arizona and the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics continue to demonstrate their commitment to student-athletes by creating the Arizona EDGE program. The program exemplifies the university's dedication to training student-athletes for success on and off the field, as well as forging strong and lasting partnerships with local companies and national partners.

Now the program has launched the Arizona EDGE Marketplace, a place where members of the business community may engage with University of Arizona student-athletes by raising awareness and providing information about NIL possibilities.

Both the business community and student-athletes may work directly on brand-focused events, as long as they stay within legal guidelines, follow the University of Arizona NIL standards, and have their activities authorized by the Arizona Compliance department in advance. Examples of the activities include:

Holding an autograph event.

Using social media to promote brands.

Using endorsements from third parties in the media.

Making camps or clinics for runners.

Providing personalized sports instruction.

Making personal appearances.

By doing so, businesses and partners not only help to support an athlete's academic, sports, and business success, but they also get the benefit of positive publicity among the University of Arizona's students, the 300,000 global alumni base, and over 1 million regional fans.

Employees of the University of Arizona, including coaches and staff of the sports department, may assist student-athletes in participating in NIL activities, but they are not permitted to negotiate deals or contracts.

Arizona Athletics has collaborated with the famous Eller College of Management, the James Rodgers College of Law, the FORGE program for entrepreneurs, as well as industry giants INFLCR and Altius Sports Partners, among the numerous resources accessible on campus.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.