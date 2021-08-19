Gilbert opens volunteer positions as Planning Commission and Self-Insured Trust Board until August 24

GILBERT, AZ - Give back to your local community by applying as a volunteer on Gilbert's Boards and Commissions. The town is looking for three volunteers to join the Planning Commission and one volunteer to join the Self-Insured Trust Board.

Gilbert's Boards and Commissions are made up of volunteers who play a vital part in the development and maintenance of the town. Members of the team make an impact on the community, regardless of what board or commission they serve on.

Currently, there are two positions open on Gilbert's Boards and Commissions. One position is the Planning Commission, whose duties include giving reviews and advice to the council regarding a wide range of planning issues.

Another open position is the Self-Insured Trust Board, which is in charge of the plan's administration and finances, as well as making recommendations to the Town Council on risk retention alternatives and financing needs.

The following are the requirements for those positions:

Planning Commission

Should be able to understand the need for a balance between individual property rights and the community's long-term needs.

Should be able to actively listen to a variety of perspectives and ask intelligent questions in a group environment.

Should be good communicators who can talk in front of a group and have a good grasp of the town's growth and development.

Have the commitment to serve for a four-year period as the Planning Commission and look out for the community's best interests.

Have experience working tirelessly to tackle complicated challenges and issues.

Must be Gilbert residents.

Self-Insured Trust Board

Should have excellent analytical and creative thinking abilities.

Have expertise in the medical business, finance, health, insurance, workers' compensation insurance, and/or human resources.

Have the commitment to serve for a three-year period as a trustee.

Must be a qualified voter and live inside the town limits.

Reminder, these are applications for volunteers, so you won't get paid for your service.

The applications are open until Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 11.59 p.m. Call the clerk's office at (480) 503-6791 for further information.

