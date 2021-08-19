Get a military raid experience at the Shoot House

PHOENIX, AZ — Ever wondered how it’s like to clear out buildings a la SWAT in a raid? Well, wonder no more! The Arizona Tactical Adventures promises that very experience with one of their tours, dubbed “The Shoot House.”

Arizona Tactical Adventures's staff has been preparing soldiers, law enforcement, and civilian personnel for tactical experiences for over 15 years, which makes this adventure stand out from similar activities.

Through their experience and expertise, they provide realism and safety to their adventure tours. Arizona Tactical Adventures members have served in the US Airforce, Army, and Navy, as well as providing protective services overseas. In addition, they are also certified as firearms instructors by the NRA. As a result, if one wants to make sure that one's experience is as close to the real thing as possible, he or she should consult with those with extensive experience.

A uniform, tactical gear, and non-lethal weapons training systems are included in this two-hour adventure. Types of equipment include Glock 17 pistol or AR-15 rifle. Former military instructors will teach you how to clear buildings with pistols or rifles. Participants can choose to battle against photo-realistic targets or 3D combat targets in the military-style shoot house.

The Shoot House experience includes:

- Safety briefing and orientation

- Equipment issue and familiarization

- Close quarter combat training ​

- Building clearing scenarios

- Souvenir tactical cap

If you’re interested in giving this tour a try, it will set you back $189 with a minimum of two people per team. There is also a discount for groups of three or more. Be sure you’re older than 12 to participate and follow all safety procedures.

For more information and reservations, visit their website.

