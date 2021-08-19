Rise with the sun in Phoenix on a hot air balloon

PHOENIX, AZ — Those who wish to experience their morning in an unusual way will get just that. The company Hot Air Expeditions offers what they call “Morning Hot Air Balloon Rides In Phoenix,” essentially a hot air balloon ride during sunrise in Phoenix. What will you get? Read on.

The journey you will be taking on comprises several steps:

The flight begins with the inflation of the balloon by motorized fans. The air inside the envelope is heated by ignited propane burners when the envelope is filled with air. The balloon will be ready for flight in about thirty minutes. As soon as the basket is inflated, you will join your pilot. With its over-sized basket, the Arizona flight can be fully enjoyed by everyone.

The balloon will feel light as soon as it leaves the ground. 360-degree views during the flight provide breathtaking photographic opportunities. Throughout the flight, your pilot will explore a variety of altitudes, from 3,000 feet in the air for an amazing view of the valley, to 400 feet from the ground to take in the sounds and sights of desert life. It will be a delight to watch your pilot point out desert plants beneath and descend near trees and cacti, much to the delight of the whole family. As your balloon passes, you will be amazed at the excitement and curiosity they generate.

Ground crew members follow the hot air balloon as it crosses desert lanes and roads, so they can be ready for landing when you arrive. During your desert adventure, you'll find a delightful table complete with linen and china, hinting at what's to come! You will enjoy delicious gourmet cuisine prepared by Vincent's on Camelback's award-winning staff. New flyers will be treated to the world-famous Balloonists Ceremony that balloonists have been sharing for more than a century. You will also earn the Certificate d'Ascension En Machine Aerostatique, an honor unique to ballooning, as a way to prove your completed balloon journey.

For more information and reservations, click here or call 800-831-7610.

