Tony Duncan's Hoop Dance

PHOENIX, AZ - Tony Duncan (San Carlos Apache and Mandan Hidatsa Arikara) is a world-class hoop dancer, fancy dancer, flutist, and vocalist living in the greater Phoenix area, who has performed all over the world.

The Hoop Dance is a therapeutic art form that originated in New Mexico's Taos Pueblo. After many years, hoop dancing has evolved into an intertribal dance that is now performed at social events.

The dancer creates pictures and forms with hoops to depict Mother Earth's many wonderful wonders. Because everyone is connected in this vast circle of life, the hoop dance is a way used to honor that connection.

Tony Duncan learned to hoop dance when he was five years old. His father, Ken Duncan Sr., instilled this habit in him. Duncan moves with absolute accuracy, speed, and symmetry, spinning and weaving as many as 16 colorful hoops in vast, cadenced arcs, with the elaborate intricacies of his bright regalia punctuating his precise footwork.

His wife, Violet (Plains Cree and Taino from Kehewin Cree Nation), is also dedicated to the art form.

The two appeared in Nelly Furtado's "Big Hoops (The Bigger the Better)" music video in 2012, it helped put out the art form in the public spotlight. Tony toured Europe and Asia with the Canadian artist that summer and performed at the Billboard Music Awards.

He's also a five-time World Champion Hoop Dancer, has toured internationally for audiences of all ages across the world, and has released 10 albums to date.

Tony passed the dancing art to his son, Naiche, as well as his three daughters, Nitanis, Manaya, and Mia, making hoop dancing a family tradition for the Duncans.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.