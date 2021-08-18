This Phoenix museum offers great value to music enthusiasts

PHOENIX, AZ — Music enthusiasts who may have a penchant for deeper studies might want to visit a place that caters to such a niche. Enter the Musical Instrument Museum, where visitors can enjoy a wide variety of exhibits and art performances.

Located at 4725 E. Mayo Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85050, the museum is also home to the MIM Music Theater, a 300-seat performance space with specially designed acoustics, alongside the award-winning Café Allegro, and the MIM Museum Store.

The museum began when its founder, Bob Ulrich, was inspired to develop a new kind of museum that would focus on musical instruments played every day by people all around the globe. Today, the Musical Instrument Museum has a collection of over 8,000 instruments from more than 200 countries. Each exhibit reflects the rich diversity and history of many world cultures; as it should represent humanity as a whole because music is the language of the soul.

True to its core message, the museum holds regular concerts, such as one by John Pizzarelli Trio on August 30, 2021, at 7 p.m. Click here for bookings and more information.

The Musical Instrument Museum is open every day, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with exceptions as follows: Thanksgiving (closed); Christmas (open), 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Café Allegro opens from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

General Admission: $20

Teens (ages 13-19): $15

Children (ages 4-12): $10

Children 3 and under: Free

Please note that hours and prices are subject to change. For more information, visit MIM's website.

