Colorado River shortage won't affect Gilbert water supplies in 2022

GILBERT, AZ - According to city officials, Gilbert residents will not notice a difference at the tap in 2022 despite the Colorado River "Tier 1 Shortage" declaration made by the United States Bureau of Reclamation.

The federal government will declare a "Tier 1 Shortage" when Lake Mead's elevation drops to 1,075 feet or lower. This decrease is part of a larger effort to maintain the Colorado River system's overall health.

Colorado River supplies are expected to be reduced by 30 percent next year. Arizona, Nevada, and Mexico will use less water from the Colorado River as a result of the shortage.

Gilbert gets a little more than a third of its water from the Colorado River, and it keeps increasing as the town expands due to the growing use of Central Arizona Project (CAP) water in the south. Even though the CAP gets its water from the river, Gilbert has a 100-year water plan in place to ensure that the city has adequate water even if there is a shortage.

Gilbert's resiliency in times of drought and scarcity is bolstered by having numerous water sources. Investing in a diversified and robust water portfolio that includes water from the Colorado River, Salt River, and Verde River is one of the city's preparations.

A Water Allocation Policy was implemented in 2019 to guarantee that the city's expansion is consistent with the water resource portfolio.

In addition, Gilbert also put a lot of money into infrastructure, underground water storage, and conservation initiatives.

Gilbert will continue to prioritize water conservation and prepare for more severe shortages since the Colorado River's conditions are unlikely to improve dramatically anytime soon.

