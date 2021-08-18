Arizona invests $64.9 million in education programs

PHOENIX, AZ - On August 17, Governor Doug Ducey announced $64.9 million in state and federal funds to expand the learning programs initiative.

The initiative is a strategic investment to help adult students find employment, improve literacy in K-12 schools, improve teacher professional development, help students learn money management, and increase access to high-quality education, to name a few.

"Educators, school leaders and families have worked tirelessly to keep Arizona students on track and prepare them for their next steps," said Governor Ducey.

The government will continue to devote its resources to students as they recover from the effects of the pandemic and distance learning.

According to Governor Ducey's administration, the state is investing $20.1 million in American Rescue Plan money to increase learning opportunities for children of all ages and help students from underserved neighborhoods, including:

$12 million in funding for Goodwill Excel Centers.

$5 million for the Elevated Education Teen Victory Program.

$1.6 million to launch the Leading Men Fellowship in Arizona.

$1.5 million for Amira Learning's evidence-based literacy coaching.

A total of $9.2 million from the Governor's Emergency Education Fund will be used to close the achievement gap and prepare students for their future aspirations. Details about the state's investments are as follows:

$3.5 million to build 50 micro-schools in collaboration with the Black Mother's Forum.

$2.7 million for Junior Achievement of Arizona

$2 million in funding for a college saving-scholarship and financial literacy initiative, Earn2Learn.

$1 million to improve civics education for high school and college students at Arizona State University's Schools of Civic and Economic Thought and Leadership.

More details about the funding can be found on the governor's website.

