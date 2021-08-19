Tire shops in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ - Get dependable service and accurate diagnosis at these Phoenix tire shops when your automobile needs repairs or simply a new tire.

FasTire

8300 W Thomas Rd | 602-841-8473

FasTire provides fast and effective mobile tire replacement services for busy people. Its service area includes the downtown region, Camelback East, Crossroads West, Desert Ridge, Moon Valley, North Mountain, South Mountain, and the Lake Pleasant Marina area. Their website lists current specials and catalogs where you can find tire brands like Capitol, Fuzion, General, Good Ride, Kelly, Kumho, and Nitto.

Phoenix Tire

4820 W Buckeye Rd | 602-269-2509

One of the most reputable tire businesses in Phoenix, PhoenixTire is a family-owned business that has been in the automobile sector since 1972. The shop features a safe, fully equipped 30,000-square-foot repair facility with covered and enclosed bays, a self-contained warehouse, and a well-appointed lounge for customers, continuing its founder's legacy of providing outstanding customer service. Falken, Northern Arizona Tire, Ohtsu, and Michelin are among the world's leading tire brands carried by the team. The shop also provides professional technicians that are ready to give 24-hour assistance for trucks and other vehicles.

Firebird Tire

22444 N 19th Ave | 623-582-9212

Firebird Tire is a Phoenix-based dealership and 24-hour mobile service provider that has been servicing Arizonans since 1986. Tires, suspension repair, wheel alignments, dual valve stems, and more are all available at the shop. Firebird Tire has a variety of payment methods, as well as discount coupons and a free tire fitting guide for automobiles, SUVs, and pickup trucks on their website. Greenball, Nankang, Nexen, Riken, Sumitomo, Toyo, and Michelin are among the brands available at the shop.

