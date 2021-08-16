Tempe, AZ

Tempe is stepping up its efforts to get the whole city vaccinated

Scott Murdoch

TEMPE, AZ - In order to safeguard the community, the City of Tempe will undertake an all-out effort over the next month to get more eligible people vaccinated against COVID-19. Pop-up clinics and an awareness campaign are among the intensified efforts.

Delta variant COVID cases are on the rise across the country, and those who have not been vaccinated are at a higher risk of hospitalization and death.

According to a recent survey, a lot of Tempe residents have not been vaccinated because they want more information to help in their decision making. Some of them also asked for evening and weekend vaccination options.

Due to the situation, the city is teaming up with a number of community partners to hold a number of free quick testing and vaccination clinics in the coming weeks.

The outreach activities will begin on Tuesday, August 17. Vaccine 411, an educational hour about the COVID-19 vaccine, testing, research, and more, will be held at 2 p.m. After that, at 4 p.m. in Jaycee Park, 805 W. Fifth St., the city's first pop-up vaccination and testing clinic will take place.

Tempe has also mailed postcards to thousands of residents in 85281, posted vaccination information on yard signs in 16 parks in the zip code, and displayed it at fire stations and on digital marquees.

The effort is hoped to be able to help neighborhoods where vaccination rates are low. Tempe Mayor, Corey Woods, encouraged residents to get the COVID-19 vaccination today or as soon as possible to reduce the risk for themselves and protect the community in the process.

