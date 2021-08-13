August 14 and 15 events at Arizona State University

TEMPE, AZ - Arizona State University adds new events every day. First-year students should check out some of this weekend's events. They might help you start your college journey.

ASU Family Open House

Location

Memorial Union, AZ Ballroom

Date and Time

August 14 from 3.00 p.m. to 4.00 p.m.

With this informal and enjoyable event, new students can kick start their ASU and Sun Devils' experience. Meet other ASU families and listen to the words of encouragement from campus personal as you receive fun giveaways.

Find My Classes Tours

Location

Outside of the Memorial Union, near Starbucks

Date and Time

August 14 from 6.00 p.m. to August 15, 8.00 p.m.

As a part of the ASU Welcome Event, join the Find My Classes Tours to get a feel of the campus before the fall semester begins. Bring your class schedule and locate the buildings where your classes will be held. Visits to the Sun Devil Fitness Complex, the Student Services Building, and the Hayden Library, to name a few, are also included in this tour.

Rock the Rec

Location

400 E Apache Blvd, Sun Devil Fitness Complex

Date and Time

August 14 from 7.00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m.

Free food, games, music, and fun await you at the Sun Devil Fitness complex. Get to know the Sun Devil Fitness and Wellness staff as you hang out by the pool with new people and friends.

Barrett Mentor Rush: Pool Party

Location

SDFC Poly Pool

Date and Time

August 15 from 12.00 p.m. to 3.00 p.m.

Made to help new students meet and interact with their potential student mentors and other students, first-years are strongly encouraged to attend in order to become a part of the Barrett Poly community. The event is only for Barrett Poly members.

Residence Hall First Floor Meetings

Location

See your CA/GLVA/Fellow for Location

Date and Time

August 15 from 6.00 p.m. to 9.00 p.m.

Floor meetings are held for both first-year and upper-division students. Find out ways to be a successful student at ASU as you learn more about the campus and your residential community.

