Yavapai County Libraries returned to curbside service after the rise of COVID-19 cases

YAVAPAI COUNTY - Since August 5, all 15 Yavapai County Free Library District branches have returned to curbside-only service. Patrons who want to borrow books or other materials can reserve them ahead of time and pick them up from a staging area outside each branch.

To use the service, first you can explore or search the catalogue at the library's website to decide what books or materials you want. If you don't have access to the internet at home or not really sure what you're looking for, you can contact the library and have them choose something for you.

After you find the materials that you want, place holds using the online catalogue. When facing difficulties, the branch library can be reached by phone or email to help you place your holds.

You can come to the library during business hours after receiving notification that your materials have arrived. You can either notify the branch library and set up a pick-up time from home, or you can come to the site and contact them when you arrive.

Stay in your car and just open the trunk. After confirming your identity, the library staff will bring your materials out and place them in the trunk. The staff will make sure that everyone receives the correct set of materials.

These safety measures are made in accordance with the countywide guidelines. Patience and understanding from the library's patrons are much appreciated.

In addition, if you have access to the internet, own a library card, and wish to just stay at home, the online library is at your service. You can access eBooks, audiobooks, eMagazines, online newspapers, courses, and much more 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for free.

Visit the website if you have questions regarding the curbside and online service.

