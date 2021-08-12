5 Major employers in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ - If you're looking for a job, Phoenix area is home to some great companies that are active participants in the community. The following is a list of Phoenix's major employers that includes a brief description of the company and contact information.

Banner Health

1441 N. 12th Street Phoenix | 602-747-4000

Banner Health, based in Phoenix, Arizona, is one of the country's largest nonprofit health care organizations. With around 24,825 employees, the place provides flexible hours, competitive pay, and benefits that meet your needs.

Arizona State University

1151 S. Forest Ave. Tempe | 480-965-2100

Arizona State University is one of the country's largest institutions, with over 73,000 students from all 50 states and over 100 countries, and more than 11,185 employees in the facility. 250 undergraduate and graduate degrees, as well as a variety of certificate programs, are available here.

Intel Corp.

5000 W. Chandler Blvd. CH7-301 Chandler | 480-554-8080

The INTEL Corporation family consists of 412 companies. In Chandler, the company has two major production and research facilities, with a new manufacturing plan under development.

U.S. Postal Service

4949 E. Van Buren Street Phoenix | 602-225-3158 / 800-275-8777

The United States Postal Service is the only postal service that serves every address in the country. It is a self-sustaining government company. The Postal Service generates more than $71 billion in yearly operational revenue and distributes 48 percent of the world's mail.

Mayo Clinic Hospital

5777 E. Mayo Blvd Phoenix | 480-515-6296/480-342-2000

More than 65 medical and surgical specialities are available at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona, including cancer therapy, organ transplantation, neurology, and cardiology. Mayo Clinic has more than 6,000 workers in Arizona and treats over 105,000 patients each year from all 50 states and numerous countries.

