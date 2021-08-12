Six students from UArizona will be part of GHES Fellowship program

TUCSON, AZ - As part of this year's Global Health Equity Scholars Fellowship program, six fellows will undertake research throughout the world with academic mentors.

The Global Health Equity Scholars Program (GHES) is a 12-month research training fellowship at low-and middle-income universities (LMIC). It is one of six Fogarty Global Health initiatives, with 43 LMIC institutions partners in 25 countries.

Six students from the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health received fellowships to conduct global health research this year. The six students are:

Shakeyrah Elmore, MS

Elmore will use qualitative research methodologies to investigate the lived experiences of postpartum depression among Jamaican women throughout her fellowship year. She expressed her gratitude and excitement about doing research on global health inequalities and health justice.

Magdiel Habila, MPH

Habila wants to find out what obstacles patients encounter while obtaining cervical cancer tests, as well as what variables make it easier for patients to get them. She'll also think about how the COVID-19 epidemic has affected their health-seeking habits and service utilization.

Breanne Lott, PhD

Dr. Lott will research community-based cervical cancer screening methods such as home-based HPV self-sampling in Ethiopia. She is enthusiastic about the prospect of improving cervical cancer screening programs to minimize the worldwide impact of the disease.

Arathi Rao, MD, MPH, PhD

Dr. Rao will conduct her studies in Udupi, a coastal town in India, as part of her fellowship to better understand the health difficulties experienced by women during the COVID epidemic. Finding social, context-based solutions to women's health concerns in conservative, patriarchal countries across the world, including India is her goal.

Tina Samsamshariat, MPH

Samsamshariat's research aims to better understand the resilience and adaptation methods of community health workers providing maternity and newborn care in Loreto, Peru, during the COVID-19 pandemic. She'll look at how the pandemic has impacted exterior issues like limited resources and transportation, as well as the mental health effects.

Lisa Woodson, MPH

Woodson's study focuses on indigenous Amazonian peoples' views of health-seeking behaviors and changes in those activities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic repercussions. She will measure health care access, children's vaccination coverage, and prenatal/postnatal care to quantify changes in her study.

The six of them will be mentored by Dr. Purnima Madhivanan, who recently honored with an Outstanding Mentorship Award

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.