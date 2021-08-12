Kenny Barrett and Joshua Hahn's Phoenix General boutique

PHOENIX, AZ - The Phoenix General Store is a hip boutique with a line of apparel and lifestyle products inspired by the modern desert metropolis. Kenny Barrett and Joshua Hahn, the store's co-owners, handpick high-quality, ethical, and ecological products from both local and international designers and artists.

Barrett and Hahn first worked together when they founded the urban farm Growhouse and the artist collective GROWop in downtown Phoenix in 2008. Together, they managed Growhouse for six years before selling the place to developers.

After that, they decided to embark on a new venture, an online clothing and home products business. However, when a friend proposed a unique opportunity, the shop's vision altered slightly, and in 2016, they opened the first Phoenix General store at The Colony 5538 N. Seventh St. in the Uptown neighborhood.

In 2019, after the brand acquired popularity as a hard-to-find quality items seller, Barret and Hahn opened their second store at 214 E. Roosevelt St. Downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix General's inventory focuses on everyday essentials like T-shirts and jeans, but co-owners Barrett and Hahn are also looking for lightweight yet durable fabrics, a lived-in feel, and ethically made brands.

The store also offers Arizona artists and artisans' work that has been chosen carefully and with great care. Heliotrope's necklaces and rings, La Curie's perfumes, and Ezra Arthur's leather wallets, purses, and belts are some of the local artists' products that you can find in the store.

In addition, Phoenix General promotes a multitude of organizations through their goods. The business offered T-shirts with the slogan "Generic Queer" on them and a reprint of a garment from the 1980's Pride March, to name a few. The revenues from the quickly sold out products then went to the American Civil Liberties Union.

