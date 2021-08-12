Mesa Electric Consumers shares safe digging guidelines

MESA, AZ - Mesa Electric Consumers reminds anyone who plans to dig a hole to follow the "safe digging" protocols to ensure the safety of the diggers themselves and the general public.

According to state law, anybody planning to dig must call Arizona 811 at least two business days ahead of time to have all subterranean facilities verified and tagged. Calling 811 is quick and won't cost you anything. Understand your project's needs and get the necessary permission.

Once you're given a ticket that marks all the utilities in the area, ask permission from each of the utility owners listed on your ticket. You are officially ready to dig once a favorable response has been given to each utility.

Be aware of utility markings and the color codes' meaning.

Red = electric

Yellow = gas and oil

Blue = potable water

Pink = temporary survey

Green = sewer

Orange = communications

Purple = reclaimed water

White = proposed excavation

Before starting digging, you must learn about the state and federal laws that govern safe excavation methods. The City of Mesa provides free Damage Prevention and Traffic Safety Training that covers Arizona's underground facilities laws, how to react if there's a utility emergency, and temporary traffic control.

Dig cautiously and always respect and safeguard the marks. Always hand dig if you want to expose utilities that are within two feet of any marked line.

In addition, during construction or excavation, always support and protect pipes. Natural gas pipelines can be found in many locations underground. Always work carefully around those areas and train yourself and your employees to notice natural gas leaks.

If you smell a rotten egg odor, hear the pipeline producing a blowing or hissing sound, or see unusual sights such as dying vegetation, debris blowing in the air, or bubbling standing water, it could be a sign of natural gas leaks. Leave the area and report it to the property owner and Mesa officials immediately.

