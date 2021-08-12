TUCSON, AZ - The new University of Arizona Esports program, which was announced early this year, welcomes all gamers to expand the university's current esports community.

In recent years, competitive video gaming has grown in popularity. Esports has proven profitable, especially when the pandemic has halted in-person sporting events and turned everything virtual. Streaming services like Twitch, where fans can watch teams compete in games like League of Legends, Rocket League, and Overwatch, have attracted millions of online spectators.

As a result, the University of Arizona started the Arizona Esports program. The program will expand on the university's current esports community of over 1,700 people. All staff and athletes that want to join must sign a program agreement statement that encompasses these core values:

Good Sportsmanship

The program requires excellent sportsmanship from all of the team members to provide a safe environment for esports. Trash talking, racist remarks or angry outbursts are intolerable. The campus realizes that expressing oneself is human nature. Therefore, they will promote the expression of such emotions in a positive and useful way.

Inclusion and Diversity

The Esports Program's vision is to be a force for good in everyone's lives, bringing people together in a safe and enjoyable atmosphere. UArizona does not discriminate and will not allow discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, handicap, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or genetic information. Women, black, indigenous, and people of color, among other underrepresented groups, will be actively recruited for Arizona Esports' teams and personnel.

Growth and Leadership

The program gives leadership training and interpersonal interaction skills in addition to skill training and practical experience to equip their students for success in life, even beyond a successful career in esports.

"Gamers make up a large portion, if not a majority, of our society today...Being able to facilitate that kind of culture and to provide a place for that to grow, turn into career aspirations, turn into scholarships, is really important," said the Esports and Gaming at the University of Arizona club president, Liam Koenneker.

