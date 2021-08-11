Phoenix, AZ

Mandatory colorectal cancer screening starting October

Scott Murdoch

Mufid Majnun/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ - The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force will establish a new guideline that mandates people must obtain insurance coverage for preventative screenings to cover people 45 years old and older.

There are nearly 150,000 new cases of colorectal cancer every year in the U.S. and it is ranked third as the most common type of cancer in the country. Originally, people would start colorectal cancer screening at the age of 50. But in May, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) has lowered the recommended age to 45 in order to save more lives.

Although death caused by colon and rectal cancers have decreased in the past several decades, deaths among young people slightly increased recently. In 2020, around 12 percent of colorectal cancer cases were diagnosed in people below 50 years old.

Colorectal cancer has around a 90 percent five-year survival rate if it is detected early and treated properly. That is why people are recommended to have screenings earlier, especially if their families have a history of colorectal cancer.

Although a colonoscopy can be intimidating, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy considers it the best way to detect colorectal cancer. A colonoscopy can detect and view the entire colon, and remove polyps in the process, which is why a colonoscopy is considered better than other screening methods to prevent colorectal cancer.

Dr. Toufic Kachaamy is a gastroenterologist and is the Medical Director of Interventional Gastroenterology, Endoscopy, and Innovation at the Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) in Phoenix. He has discovered an artificial intelligence system called GI Genius to help physicians detect polyps, but it is not intended to replace clinical decision making.

This new guideline will provide millions of people in the country with accessible and affordable colorectal cancer screenings and will start in October.

