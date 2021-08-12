Monica Yellowhair, PhD, assists the UArizona Cancer Center to connect to Arizona's tribal communities

Monica Yellowhair, PhD, to assist the UArizona Cancer Center to connect to Arizona's tribal communities103/120TUCSON, AZ - Dr. Monica Yellowhair combines her cancer knowledge with a passion for teaching and community service in order to work toward health justice and cancer-free tribal communities in Arizona.

Dr. Yellowhair had intended to become a high school science teacher before she got into the lab and found a new future goal.

She originally became interested in cancer research as an undergraduate at Northern Arizona University, where she studied the possible health implications of depleted uranium.

As a youngster, Dr. Yellowhair heard stories about the impact of uranium on miners and their families, since her home area on the Navajo reservation has over 500 abandoned uranium mines.

Years later, her study became one of the cornerstone projects of the Partnership for Native American Cancer Prevention (NACP), a joint venture between NAU and the Cancer Center.

The National Cancer Institute funds NACP, which strives to reduce the disparity in cancer burden among Native Americans in the Southwest by conducting research, training, and community outreach initiatives in partnership with the communities it serves.

Dr. Yellowhair joined the Cancer Center as a postdoctoral researcher and subsequently as an associate research scientist after receiving her PhD in toxicology. Studies have brought her to a variety of locations, both close and distant. As well as giving her the opportunities to meet new people, present her research and receive feedback.

Nowadays, due to the pandemic, Dr. Yellowhair and the rest of the COE team had to think outside the box, such as creating virtual tours of the colon in English and Spanish and organizing drive-by events.

They also established informal webinars with cancer health care experts, researchers, and survivors conducted on Tuesdays, to help people understand clinical trials and why they should consider taking one.

"We’re all trying to find the same answers and help our communities, whether it’s through cancer research or through education about how to prevent cancer...Helping other people is really what I love about this job, "said Dr. Yellowhair.

