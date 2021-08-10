Chandler, AZ

August 16, don't miss Chandler-Gilbert Community College Welcome Week

CHANDLER, AZ—Chandler-Gilbert Community College is inviting both new and old students to attend the 2021 Welcome Week that will be held on August 16 through 26.

Various activities presented at the event are meant to help students to be more familiar with the college. Check out the week programs and attend as many as you can to have a more successful college life.

New Student Welcome

This is your chance to meet some new people that will assist you throughout your college journey. Discuss the courses you want to take, look for tutoring options accessible to you, and listen to your mentors' freshman experience.

Exercise is Medicine

Wear your tennis shoes and join a tour around the campus gym. You can get a brief circuit training workout while touring.

Scavenger Hunt

Starting on August 23, go around the Pecos and Williams campuses to find the hidden Coyote logo. Take a picture of the logo and show it to the Student Life team to get a reward. New gifts will be available every day, so you can participate in the hunt as many times as you want until the very last day of the event.

Virtual Parent/Family Q and A

The virtual session will give you and your family an overview of the college and the services it provides. You can also ask questions regarding your campus life during the session.

Tips for a Successful First Semester

Join this meeting to learn the good habits, practices, and actions that can help you get the most out of your semester. The CGCC peer mentors will lead the meeting.

Those are just a few exciting programs that you can find during the one-week event. For more information and a full schedule, you can send an email to tudentsuccess@cgc.edu

