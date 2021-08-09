Phoenix Police Activities League opens opportunity for college basketball

PHOENIX, AZ - Thanks to the Phoenix Police Activities League and the Phoenix Police Foundation, high school basketball players are getting the chance to play college basketball. Here is the story of Kamaning Webb, a former member of the PAL Elite team.

Kamari Webb will be a member of the SAGU American Indian College basketball team as he enters his freshman year. This opportunity is something he claims he wouldn't have had the chance if it weren't for PAL, the Phoenix Police Activities League.

Coming out of Tolleson with a new coach in his senior year, Webb didn't get the chance to get a basketball offer, even though he believed he was good enough to play at the next level. He then went to join PAL and found an opportunity.

In June 2016, PAL was reintroduced to the community to meet the needs of at-risk kids and to foster good connections between youngsters and the police through sports and school-related activities.

The PAL program instils in young people the values of integrity, respect, discipline, self-esteem, leadership, collaboration, and other important life qualities that lead to success.

Webb was a point guard in the PAL Elite squad, a PAL's club basketball program, which provides teens who are interested in basketball with a no-cost experience and exposure that they would not otherwise have.

"PAL was like my last breath of hope almost...going to PAL, not only did they expand my game, but they just built me as a person," said Webb.

Webb has already practised with his future teammates at SAGU, even before the college year starts. He is thankful to PAL for securing his position in college basketball and preparing him to play at the next level.

Under the supervision of Officer Carl Wunsch, PAL has sent 18 of its players to college sports and helped 11 players to receive sports scholarship offers over the past three years.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.