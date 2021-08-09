DCS to introduce a new orientation experience for potential foster parents

PHOENIX, AZ — After receiving an increase in foster parent leads, the Arizona Department of Child Safety has launched a new orientation for individuals interested in fostering a child.

Children are placed in the state's care through no fault of their own. According to the department, currently, more than 14,000 children are in the state's foster care system. Before being reunited with their parents or being adopted, the department's main objective is to give these children secure, loving households.

Many individuals are interested in foster care or adoption, but many become lost or upset during the long and tedious process. Therefore, the department made an initiative to use an intuitive and natural web experience that can provide future adopters with the information they need.

According to a press statement from the department, the program customizes the process of becoming a foster parent by using engaging videos, conversational language, and a streamlined user experience to take visitors from one step to the next while also planning the path based on user input.

Those who believe they are ready to become foster parents start the program by viewing a video in which foster and adoptive parents from Arizona share their stories. Then they may specify preferences and self-select criteria to be matched with an agency that best fits their needs, such as one that is close to them, LGBTQ-friendly, religious, or Spanish-speaking.

"The need for foster parents is higher than ever...We have to keep doing everything in our power to keep these children safe and provide them a healthy and happy future," said the director of the Department of Child Safety, Mike Faust.

Those who want additional information before committing to foster care may access instructional content, foster parent support groups, checklists, and other resources through the program.

