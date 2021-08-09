Application for the Phoenix Human Services Director position is open until August 12

PHOENIX, AZ - Phoenix Human Services Department is looking for a visionary Director to lead a team of more than 400 people.

The Human Services Department has a long history of offering a wide range of educational and social services to assist people to achieve their maximum degree of self-sufficiency.

To ensure that Phoenix citizens receive highly effective and efficient services and programs in the future, the department is looking for a capable leader with the following qualifications:

- Have a bachelor's degree in Social Work, Public Administration, Business Administration, or a closely related subject. Having a master's degree is preferable.

- Have at least eight years of professional experience in complex social service delivery programs and five years of experience in supervising and managing.

- Have the knowledge of public administration concepts and methods.

- Have the ability to build and maintain successful working relationships with a variety of governmental and non-governmental organizations, the general public, coworkers, elected and appointed officials, and people from various cultural and linguistic backgrounds.

- Have the ability to establish and accomplish the Human Services Department's long-term direction and goals, as well as the competence to evaluate methodologies and solve complex problems.

The Human Services Director is responsible for leading the department's day-to-day activities, identifying and responding to regional human services issues, communicating about concerns, issues, and the department's program to the public, and monitoring the departmental budget.

Work is mostly done in a long-hour office setting. However, sometimes travelling to project sites is also necessary.

The application will be closed on August 12. Those that are chosen will be evaluated based on their education and experience.

For more information about the position, you can go to the government jobs website.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.