IQVIA's Mesa operations now hiring remote software developer

MESA, AZ - IQVIA, Inc., a company that uses human data science to provide better healthcare for clients, is hiring a remote Software Quality Assurance Engineer for its Mesa operations.

The Quality Assurance Tester's job is to comprehend the organization's structure, rules, and operations in order to provide solutions that help the company accomplish its objectives. Job responsibilities include:

Resolving IT issues and performing daily checks to identify inefficiencies in the system.

Attending design reviews with business unit leaders and system champions.

Reporting and analyzing errors as well as planning, designing, and executing tests.

Carrying out unit testing and reporting the results to related suppliers and staff.

Contributing to the improvement of internal processes and systems.

And other duties assigned.

Applicants are expected to have the following minimum experience:

A bachelor's degree of anything that is related to the field of work.

Prior experience in the pharmaceutical sector is preferable.

Prior experience with investigator payments.

Minimum 3 to 5 years of experience in system testing, the SDLC, and writing test scripts.

Experience in working together to upgrade a system and create a new function to meet business demand with the IT developers.

Applicants from any race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, handicap, status as a protected veteran, or any other protected status under applicable law, are welcome to apply.

For applicants with disabilities, the company provides appropriate accommodation. Applicants may contact IQVIA's Talent Acquisition Team during the workday to make arrangements if they require a reasonable accommodation to submit a job application or participate in the process.

