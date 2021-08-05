UArizona new health training program geared to provide health care to medically underserved areas

PHOENIX, AZ—Psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioners, students, and psychology interns will be trained in real-world integrated health care settings as part of the University of Arizona Health Sciences' new program.

Sara Edmund, a clinical assistant professor from UArizona College of Nursing, and Jordan F. Karp, professor and chair of the College of Medicine, Tucson's Department of Psychiatry, will co-direct the Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training program.

The program seeks to enhance the supply of health professionals while also improving the distribution of knowledge and experience for the health workforce, as a result, boosting access to mental health services to rural areas.

Nine culturally and linguistically diverse training sites are provided to prepare the next-generation healthcare team. The knowledge and understanding of children, adolescents, and transitional-aged individuals at risk for mental health problems are given specific attention.

For 12 months, each group will work together in tracks that are tailored to the program's goals and the trainee's professional interests.

Trainees will be incorporated into the care team at the partner site for each track to learn best practices in interdisciplinary care. Child and teenager mental health, rural and underprivileged regions, drug use, and late-life mental health are all areas of focus at the partner locations.

Telehealth training is given priority due to the existing and predicted effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ki Moore, the Dean of UArizona College of Nursing, commented that the shortage of health care practitioners in Arizona and around the world needs to be addressed and this program helped to provide a broad platform of education and training for doctors and nurses who are committed to training in more underserved and culturally diverse areas.

The US Health Resources and Services Administration has given a $1.9 million grant in support of the Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training program.

