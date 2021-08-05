Chandler-Gilbert Community College's Associate in Arts, Emphasis in Information Studies and Society program

CHANDLER, AZ—Chandler-Gilbert Community College is providing an associate degree program to help students land their dream job in the culture and society field.

The Associate in Arts with a Specialization in Information Studies and Society is a program that prepares students for employment in sectors as diverse as marketing, social media, libraries, editing, copywriting, public relations, online content development, and communication. This curriculum provides university transfer options in addition to professional preparation.

In this program, students will learn how to:

- Apply the principles and theories of creating information, how to behave when seeking information, and digital communications.

- Analyze historical and cultural views when creating, accessing, and using information.

- Define citizens' role as information providers and consumers in a sustainable global society.

- Satisfy an information requirement by creating, implementing, and revising a research strategy.

- Consider viewpoints, gaps, and impact while evaluating information in a variety of media.

- Use data responsibly by considering ethical, legal, copyright, and policy issues.

- Use different platforms to practice collaborative working relationships while considering communication possibilities and challenges.

- Create professional works in a variety of mediums for diverse audiences using suitable digital tools and media.

Please keep in mind the following information if you're planning to join the program:

- Together with an academic adviser, create a personalized education plan that matches your academic and professional objectives. To keep track of your plan, go to the Student Center and use the Pathway Planner feature.

- When students begin the program at different periods of the year, the course order determined by the suggested term may be affected.

- Current district placement measures and/or fulfilment of 100-200-level course and/or program requirements determine the initial course placement.

- Complete an MCCD First Year Experience Course (FYE) within the first two semesters at an MCCD College if you want to pursue a degree or are looking for a transfer. For more information, contact an academic program or faculty advisor.

Further information about the program, career opportunities, course sequence and link to the application can be found on their website here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.