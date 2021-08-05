The Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art presents a moving youth exhibition about diversity

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Students from two local high schools have developed a series of artworks that speak of perseverance and empathy, inspired by an ongoing show at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art.

"A Stitch in Time" is highly inspired by Diedrick Brackens: the ark of bulrushes, which portrays the histories, liberation, empowerment, navigation, survival, and healing of African Americans and LGBTQ community. Thus, art students taught by Michelle Peacock at Saguaro High School and Jennifer Jardine at Shadow Mountain High School's North Valley Arts Academy, created this exhibition.

Following their viewing of Brackens' show, the students participated in classes led by Therosia Reynolds, a multidisciplinary artist whose work uses iconography and images from BIPOC culture to inspire, motivate, and sympathize with the human experience.

In Reynold's class, the two students learned that they are not alone in their problems through writing, research, and sharing personal stories and struggles. They became closer as a result of their shared viewpoints, and they took comfort in the knowledge that similar occurrences had occurred before and had been addressed successfully. Students were also allowed to creatively and physically chronicle their personal recovery experiences.

The end result is a series of deeply touching artworks that combine hardship with optimism for the future.

Several subthemes explored by the student artists are socio-political shifts, conflict, and hostility between peoples, nations, and regions, the legacy of empire, colonialism, and war in the twentieth century, as well as people's idealistic and spiritual reactions in facing these problems.

"A Stitch in Time" debuted on June 25 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts' ArtReach Space and will be on display until September 5, 2021.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.