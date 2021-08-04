TEMPE, AZ - Start off the football fall season with the 2021 Sun Devil Football Kickoff Luncheon, presented by the Tempe Chamber of Commerce, the Sun Devil Club, and the ASU Alumni Association in collaboration with the ASU Sun Devil Football organization.

Here are some guest speakers that will attend the event:

Tim Healey

Healey worked as a TV news and sports anchor for 26 years at six different television stations throughout the country and was named Arizona Sportscaster-of-the-Year for two years in a row. He also voiced the play-by-play of ASU Football for 21 seasons.

Dr. Christine Wilkinson

As President and CEO of the ASU Graduates Association, Dr. Wilkinson represents approximately 500,000 alumni worldwide. She is ASU's Senior Vice President and Secretary, as well as the ASU Trustees' Managing Director.

Tim Hovik

Hovik is the owner and general of San Tan Ford and has been a loyal supporter of the ASU. He was honored by the ASU Alumni Association with the Alumni Appreciation Award in October 2017 for his contributions.

Haerm Edwards

Ray Anderson, the Vice President of University Athletic at Arizona State University, hired the former NFL head coach and ESPN analyst as the 24th head coach of Sun Devil Football in 2017.

Ray Anderson

Ray was the Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the National Football League (NFL) until he joined the Sun Devil Family in 2014. He was named one of the 25 Most Influential Minorities in Sports by Forbes Magazine in 2016, for his help in establishing the Sun Devils as one of the most creative brands in collegiate sports.

The luncheon will be held on August 26, 2021, at the SanTan Ford Club in Sun Devil Stadium. The event will start from 11:30 a.m. to 13:35 p.m. with limited seats and visitors are required to use masks.

