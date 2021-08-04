City of Tempe launches portal to track daily water consumption

TEMPE, AZ - The City of Tempe presents WaterSmart Customer Portal, a free water management resource where residents can track their daily water consumption.

To promote water conservation during the peak water consumption season, the city collaborates with WaterSmart Software to present a user-friendly service called WaterSmart Customer Portal. Not only does the portal provide an hourly account of water use, but also several other information such as:

Similar household water use comparisons.

Alerts for leaks or continuous water usage.

Examination and solution for leak module.

Notifications for bills or high usage.

Tool to explain bills.

Previous year's usage comparisons.

Interactive water-saving tips.

Residents who have yet to sign in for WaterSmart will be contacted to ensure that they have access to the portal. During the phone call, water conservation officials from the city of Tempe will offer to assist with WaterSmart registration or provide instructions. Give your email address over the phone so that the city staff can provide you with the utility account number needed to access the portal.

If you want to register on your own, go directly to their website.

Residents who manage several homes are able to see a combined summary of your water usage by linking several accounts. Connected accounts will share the same email address and password. Therefore, all information changes made by the user will affect all the accounts in the group.

WaterSmart will assist residents in calculating their water consumption by dividing the total water usage by the number of days within that billing cycle. As Tempe bills in hundreds of gallons, residents are expected to add two zeroes at the end of each billing cycle.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.