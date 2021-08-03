Sweet-lovers destinations in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ—With its diverse selection of foods and beverages, Scottsdale also has special places for those who are craving something sweet. Here are some places where you can find delicious desserts that will satisfy your sweet tooth:

Sugar Bowl

4005 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85251 | (480) 946-0051

The Sugar Bowl Ice Cream Parlor & Restaurant in Old Town is a must-see for everyone visiting Scottsdale. The place has been established for more than 50 years. With all-pink decor parlor serves classic diner fare and some of the greatest ice cream sundaes in town. The walls are decorated with original drawings by Bill Keane, creator of the Family Circus and a Sugar Bowl enthusiast.

Sweet Republic

9160 E Shea Blvd #105 Scottsdale, AZ 85260 | (480) 248-6979

When the Sweet Republic first debuted in 2008, it caught the Scottsdale ice cream scene by storm and their following has continuously grown since then. All of their hand-crafted ice creams and vegan sorbets are made using natural ingredients. Their cones, toppings, and sauces are also homemade. Ranging from the daring Mayan Chocolate, Honey Blue Cheese to the exquisite Butterscotch Pecan, Cabernet Pear, at least 20 varieties of flavors are available on their rotating menu.

Sprinkles Cupcakes

4501 N Scottsdale Rd Suite 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85251| 480-970-4321

Conveniently located across the street from Scottsdale Fashion Square, Sprinkles Cupcakes serves delectable designer cupcakes. Seasonal appearances from rum cake, triple cinnamon, and lemon coconut, punctuate staple tastes like cinnamon sugar and red velvet. Sprinkles also provides some of the prettiest souvenirs, both for customers and their dogs.

Super Chunk Sweets & Treats

7120 E 6th Ave, #19 Scottsdale, AZ 85251 | 602-736-2383

Chef Country Velador's selection of small-batch, handcrafted confections will never disappoint its sweet-toothed customers. Super Chunk regularly changes its treats, so customers can always find something new and fresh to try. The menu's quirky selections include Coffee Banoffee with extra Toffee Pie, S'mores Got Bored, and Yuzu Pistachio Fudge.

Citizen Public House

7111 E 5th Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 | 480-398-4208

Tracy Dempsey, a pastry chef extraordinaire, creates a rotating menu of delectable sweets at this renowned Old Town café. Sweet lovers can go all out and try their Malted Bread Pudding, made with seeded brown bread, pecan praline sauce, and mascarpone ice cream.

