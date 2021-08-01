5 cities you should consider when moving to Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ - Arizona has more to offer than just nice aesthetics. If you're considering migrating here, you're in luck because there's a city for almost everyone. Here are some of the best cities to live in Arizona.

Phoenix

Phoenix is a metropolitan area whose population continues to grow. As the capital city of Arizona, Phoenix is home to a diverse community with diverse cultures. The city's nightlife is always bustling due to its varied college scene and facilities. Thousands of people migrate to Phoenix each year for a variety of reasons, including its relatively safe neighborhood, low cost of living, outstanding schools, and spectacular weather.

Mesa

Mesa is the ideal place to live in Arizona if you want a city-living environment that is not as overwhelming as the fast-paced Phoenix. Mesa isn't as safe as some of the other cities on this list, but it does offer excellent public schools, vibrant nightlife, and a diverse community. It's also the home of two separate Spring Training stadiums where you can watch Oakland Athletics and Chicago Cubs' pre-season games.

Gilbert

Often listed as the best place to live in the United States, Gilbert is a perfect place for families with its low crime rate, outstanding public schools, high median income, and moderate median rent prices. The city is also within driving distance to Boyce Thompson Arboretum and Lost Dutchman State Parks.

Tempe

Tempe is now undergoing a growth surge, despite its already flourishing popularity. The home of Arizona State University has plenty of activities to keep both young professionals and families entertained. Single-family houses may be found in the city's suburbs, and the journey from the suburbs to the city only takes 20 minutes. Situated along the Salt River, the city gives residents access to a shoreline for outdoor activities like biking, running, and kayaking.

Scottsdale

Scottsdale is a strange town. Combining both an old town neighborhood that evokes images of the Wild West and a modern downtown and retail center. If your bank account allows it, it's one of the greatest locations to live in Arizona, providing plenty of golf courses and the largest concentration of AAA Four-Diamond hotels in the country. With the low crime rate, excellent schooling, and some of the greatest shopping in the Phoenix region, the city is made for families.

