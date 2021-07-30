Dr. Punima Madhivanan has been awarded the UArizona Outstanding Mentoring Award

TUCSON, AZ - Purnima Madhivanan, Ph.D., MPH, MBBS has received the Maria Teresa Velez Outstanding Mentoring Award due to her strong commitment to mentoring at the University of Arizona. She is the associate professor of health promotion sciences and program director of Family and Child Health and Global Health for the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health,

The Maria Teresa Velez Outstanding Mentoring Award honors and celebrates people who are making a difference at the University of Arizona through the creation of high-quality mentoring experiences for others as well as their contribution to the development of a mentoring culture at the university.

The Outstanding Mentoring Awards are awarded each year to a faculty member, a member of the appointed professional staff, and a member of the classified workforce.

"I was so honored that my students recommended me for this award. Without my mentors, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I stand on their shoulders. That’s why I consider mentoring such an important role," Dr. Madhivanan said.

In 2005, while focusing on her doctoral dissertation research about the systemic inequalities that put India's rural and indigenous women at risk of poor health and birth outcomes, Dr. Madhivanan founded the PHRII/Prerana Women's Health Initiative.

The clinic provides low-cost, high-quality reproductive health treatments to 50,000 low-income women in the Mysore District, India. The National Institutes of Health has designated the location as a Global Health research and training site due to its full-service clinic, molecular laboratory, and active connections with many major tertiary care institutions.

Not just a member of the BIO5 Institute and the UArizona Cancer Center, Dr. Madhiavnan also works as an epidemiologist and biomedical researcher.

Her studies include investigating the intersection of infectious and chronic diseases, such as cancer, analyzing large families of cellular molecules like genes or proteins using omics technology, and researching the relation between vaginal and gut microbiota to women's reproductive health. Those are just a few types of research among her several large mixed-methods studies in the U.S. and other countries.

