Amazon Web Service joined Televerde Foundation to provide skills training for incarcerated women

PHOENIX, AZ - The Televerde Foundation, a Phoenix non-profit organization that provides incarcerated people with personal and professional development opportunities, announced its partnership with Amazon Web Service, Inc. to equip women impacted by incarceration with tech skills.

AWS provides $50,000 as part of the cooperation to provide career training and reintegration support for women who have been involved in the criminal system so they may have meaningful careers in the future.

According to a study, 94 percent of Televerde Foundation graduates have found meaningful work within a year of their release (compared with the national average of 54 percent ). Foundation alumni are 91 percent less likely than the national average to return to jail, with a recidivism rate of 5.4 percent.

The Televerde Foundation's Career PATHS Workforce Development program will include AWS' cloud fundamentals curriculum to help participants improve their technical abilities and prepare them for tech career prospects following their release. In addition, through the Foundation's reintegration program, AWS workers will give volunteer and mentorship support.

The Career PATHS Center, run by the Televerde Foundation, is a six-month program that comprises the following elements:

Arizona State University's business fundamentals and communications curriculum, taught by university professor Dr. Julia La Rosa.

LinkedIn's customer service training and certification.

ASU and SV Academy's inside sales courses and certification.

Cisco's Networking Academy's computer technician credential.

Televerde Foundation's PATHS reentry program.

New AWS Training and Certification certified cloud practitioner courses.

"Our collaboration with AWS will help us ensure that women impacted by incarceration are provided with the opportunity to reenter the workforce and build thriving futures for themselves and their families," said the executive director of Televerde Foundation, Michelle Cirocco.

